These Investors Are Making the Lottery Ticket Mistake

These days, investors are finally crawling out from under their desks.

They’re buying stocks again. And the major indexes have been rebounding.

But instead of buying shares of businesses that are showing profits, they’re buying lottery tickets. It’s like jumping out of the frying pan and into the fire.

As Alpha Investor founder Charles Mizrahi says: “It’s a one-way ticket to the poor house.” And he doesn’t want you to make that same mistake.

That’s why he’s focused on finding opportunities in quality businesses for you, no matter what Mr. Market is doing.

Because at the end of the day, price is what you pay, and value is what you get.

So, be sure to catch up on this week’s Real Talk below for all of Charles’ latest insights. They’ll help you make money — and sleep better at night.

Real Talk, Real Readers!

From Deborah F.: Thank you for sharing your thoughts on emotional investing… I’m glad I waited until I was age 71 to start investing. If I’d done it when I was young, I probably would’ve invested emotionally.

And thank you for sharing your thoughts on Grandpa Louie. As my dad was Lou, my two sons also had Grandpa Lou. I miss his wisdom on all things financial. He was a very bright man who wouldn’t use an ATM. Go figure. Other than the ATM business, you remind me a lot of him. (Unless ATMs scare you also LOL.) Well, have a great weekend and thanks again!

From Bob P.: I agree with your sentiment. We had a beautiful set of tomatoes, but the squirrels and birds loved them. We got only a few, but we sure can identify that the cost of each tomato was high.

Back to your point that money doesn’t care and sentiment/emotion does not change that. Good message, and here’s to making investment decisions with less emotion as a factor.

From David M.: It’s hard to deal with the sorrow of losing a loved one. Enjoyed your down-to earth-lesson with your tomato plants.

From Clarence C.: Your story hit a chord with me. In the early 1950s, we lived in St. Petersburg Beach, Florida. Dad loved to plant his three or four bushes every year.

But he was crippled up a good bit, and every time he went out and worked his tiny plot, it seemed like he had to make a doctor visit. I was about 17 at the time and suggested that they were costing him about $25 each to grow and we could get them very cheap at the market instead…

From Kenneth C.: That’s a funny story and a wonderful memory! Those little chipmunks don’t care about money, either. Great analogy! Thank you.