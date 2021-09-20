Andrew PrinceResearch Analyst

Andrew Prince began his journey as a self-taught investor in 2014. He later pursued a more formal investment education and graduated with two master’s degrees from Southern New Hampshire University.

He continues to build his knowledge and strengthen his skills by working toward passing the Chartered Financial Analyst exams.

Andrew joined Banyan Hill in 2021 as an analyst on Ian King’s team. He currently utilizes his investment and research skills to write articles for Winning Investor Daily.

He also assists the team by contributing to Strategic Fortunes, New Era Fortunes and Next Wave Crypto Fortunes.