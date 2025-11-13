Lately it feels like investors can’t miss. The S&P keeps setting new highs while volatility has been relatively low.

But something still doesn’t feel right. So I thought I’d take a look at what’s actually happening under the surface.

And one chart in particular caught my eye because it tells me that this rally is running on borrowed confidence.

As you can see, U.S. margin debt just climbed to a new all-time high.

What does it mean for you and your portfolio?

When people borrow more to buy stocks, it usually means they’re feeling confident. Sometimes that confidence is justified. Other times, it’s a warning sign.

In this case, it might be both.

Borrowed Money Is Powering the Market

Back in July, I told my Extreme Fortunes readers that: “We’re in a low-volatility, grind-higher phase led by retail momentum.”

That hasn’t changed.

On the surface today, everything looks okay. Stocks keep climbing and corporate earnings seem solid.

In other words, the path of least resistance right now is to take a “hold steady” approach.

But underneath the surface, rising margin debt is like adding accelerant to a fire.

When investors buy on margin, they’re amplifying their exposures. That means wins can be bigger, but so can losses.

In a quiet, steady rally that’s fine. But the moment volatility ticks up or market sentiment sours, that leverage becomes a problem fast. If we get hit with surprise inflation numbers, or if tariff rhetoric flares up again, or if the Fed turns more cautious, all that leverage could make a small pullback feel a lot bigger.

In other words, margin debt won’t start the fire. But it will make it worse when it happens.

So what should you watch out for?

If margin rates begin to rise (meaning lenders see more risk) or if there’s an uptick in forced sell-outs (margin calls), that’s the moment the “grind” might shift into something a lot less friendly.

And if the market’s upside becomes concentrated in fewer names while margin debt climbs, that’s another red flag.

Here’s My Take

I’m not sounding an alarm bell just yet. This chart is a warning sign, not a red light.

In fact, I believe this rally can continue, and it’s likely that we’re still in that “grind higher” zone.

But this chart tells us that our margin of safety has thinned. The upside remains, but getting caught when the tide turns is far more dangerous than it was a few months ago.

It’s not a reason to abandon the market, but rather a reminder that the next leg of upside will require stronger fundamentals and broader participation…

Not just leverage and momentum.

Regards,



Ian King

Chief Strategist, Banyan Hill Publishing

