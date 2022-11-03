How I Countertraded the Dot-Com Bubble
Posted by Michael Carr | Nov 3, 2022 | Investing, Trading Strategies, True Options Masters
The Merge: What’s Next for Ethereum?
Posted by Ian King | Nov 2, 2022 | Cryptocurrency, Investment Opportunities, Technology, Trending, Winning Investor Daily
Why the Experts Are Wrong
Posted by Charles Mizrahi | Nov 2, 2022 | Investing, Real Talk, Stocks
Trade Room 2.0
Posted by Bryan Klindworth | Nov 2, 2022 | Investing, King's Corner, Trading Strategies
Something Different, but Worth Watching
Posted by Amber Hestla | Nov 2, 2022 | Investing, Trading Strategies, True Options Masters
No Edge, No Win
by Michael Carr | Nov 1, 2022 | Investing, Trading Strategies, True Options Masters
"To know what everyone knows is to know nothing.” I’ve shared that saying before many times. But I can’t stress ...
3 Fears of a Mad and Macabre Market
by Andrew Keene | Oct 31, 2022 | Investing, King's Corner, Trading Strategies, Unusual Options Activity
Inflation, bad earnings reports, ridiculous tweets from psychotic CEOs… All of these things cause our hearts to race, beating rapidly ...
Great Stuff
Lithium Living Large, Croc’s Crackback & Peloton Pushing Posies
Nov 3, 2022
Albemarle In A Lithium Daze Great Ones, I’m so happy, ‘cause today I found my friends … they’re in the ...
AMD’s Data Center Darling, Match’s Dry Tinder & Paramount-ing Losses
Nov 2, 2022
AMD: In Su We Trust Hey, Great Ones! You ever see a company miss on earnings, miss on revenue, cut ...
SoFi, So Far, So Fine; Tesla’s Twitter Delirium & Goodyear’s Bad Times
Nov 1, 2022
Why Is SoFi So Fine? Great Ones, why is SoFi Technologies (Nasdaq: SOFI) so fine? Y’all know I’m not a ...
Avoid IPOs Like the Plague
by Charles Mizrahi | Nov 1, 2022 | News, Real Talk, Trending
If you’re at a poker table and you don’t know who the patsy is, you’re it. That’s the bottom line ...
The #1 Breakthrough Biotech Stock for 2023
by Amber Lancaster | Nov 1, 2022 | Investment Opportunities, Technology, Trending, Winning Investor Daily
CRISPR Therapeutics is dedicated to 2 things: genetics research and saving lives. find out why this biotech stock is our ...
Recession-Proof Investing in 2022 | Netflix, Disney+ and Hulu
by Ian King | Oct 31, 2022 | Economy, Investment Opportunities, Technology, Winning Investor Daily
Ian and Amber take a look at a mega trend that they consider perfect for recession-proof investing in 2022: streaming ...
Conquering the Market Starts Here ...
What I Learned From the Greed Gauge
by Amber Hestla | Oct 31, 2022 | Investing, Trading Strategies, True Options Masters
I’ve studied the market for years, testing dozens of indicators. But I’ve never seen anything like the Greed Gauge...
My Plan to Turn $1 Million Into … $10,000,000
by Charles Mizrahi | Oct 31, 2022 | Investment Opportunities, Real Talk, Stocks
[3-1-Q] See what I’m going to be buying to turn $1 million into $10,000,000. (Hint: It’s not bonds, gold or ...
What Would You Do With $1 Million?
by Jaclyn Frakes-Jones | Oct 29, 2022 | Investment Opportunities, Real Talk, Stocks
You’ll never believe what Charles is planning to do with $1 million!
Our RAD Quiz Results Are In!
by Tiffany D'Abate | Oct 29, 2022 | Investment Opportunities, Winning Investor Daily
In this week's RAD, we're revealing the answers to Amber's Winning Investor quiz, and congratulating our top Winning Investors!
I Want You to Hear This…
by Charles Mizrahi | Oct 28, 2022 | Income, Real Talk
When I was younger, the more zeros after the dollar sign, the more successful I thought I was. Now, I ...
It’s Pouring Profits! 16 Triple Baggers This Week
by Andrew Keene | Oct 28, 2022 | Investing, King's Corner, Trading Strategies, Unusual Options Activity
What a week it’s been for the stock market! Finally, we see a rally that actually held for more than ...
Rising Rates = Huge Blow to Stocks
by Michael Carr | Oct 28, 2022 | Investing, Trading Strategies, True Options Masters
For This Week in Options, Amber and I get to the nitty-gritty of how interest rates actually affect stocks...
Why I’m Watching the Dollar
by Michael Carr | Oct 27, 2022 | Investing, Trading Strategies, True Options Masters
Today, I cover all the major signs that make it feel like the recession has begun... and the one anomaly ...
Blockchain + Solar Power = the Future of New Energy
by Amber Lancaster | Oct 27, 2022 | Investment Opportunities, New Energy, Technology, Winning Investor Daily
What happens when blockchain + solar energy join forces? It creates a $2.9 billion market for you to invest in.
The Government’s No. 1 Dirty Secret About Inflation
by Charles Mizrahi | Oct 27, 2022 | Investing, Real Talk, Stocks
Inflation took off like a rocket just months after Biden's $1,400 stimulus checks hit mailboxes across the nation. Coincidence?
Timing This Market? You’ll Pay the Price…
by Charles Mizrahi | Oct 26, 2022 | Investing, Real Talk, Stocks
Trying to “time the market” and avoid downturns is a fool’s errand.
Ian King Talks Market Momentum, Crypto & CBDCs
Ian King talks market momentum with Agora Uncensored, along with crypto, CBDCs, housing & why growth investing is like rice ...
The Fed’s Chokehold on Stocks
by Amber Hestla | Oct 26, 2022 | Investing, Trading Strategies, True Options Masters
The Federal Reserve is dead set on raising interest rates to quench inflation. And once again, many consumers are feeling ...
How I Learned the Most Important Skill in Trading
by Bryan Klindworth | Oct 26, 2022 | Investing, King's Corner, Trading Strategies
Usually we get into trading specifics, such as using options Greeks, setting up a hedge, understanding leverage, etc… But today, I'm going to ...
- 1
- ...
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
- 11
- 12
- 13
- 14
- 15
- 16
- 17
- 18
- 19
- 20
- 21
- 22
- 23
- 24
- 25
- 26
- 27
- 28
- 29
- 30
- 31
- 32
- 33
- 34
- 35
- 36
- 37
- 38
- 39
- 40
- 41
- 42
- 43
- 44
- 45
- 46
- 47
- 48
- 49
- 50
- 51
- 52
- 53
- 54
- 55
- 56
- 57
- 58
- 59
- 60
- 61
- 62
- 63
- 64
- 65
- 66
- 67
- 68
- 69
- 70
- 71
- 72
- 73
- 74
- 75
- 76
- 77
- 78
- 79
- 80
- 81
- 82
- 83
- 84
- 85
- 86
- 87
- 88
- 89
- 90
- 91
- 92
- 93
- 94
- 95
- 96
- 97
- 98
- 99
- 100
- 101
- 102
- 103
- 104
- 105
- 106
- 107
- 108
- 109
- 110
- 111
- 112
- 113
- 114
- 115
- 116
- 117
- 118
- 119
- 120
- 121
- 122
- 123
- 124
- 125
- 126
- 127
- 128
- 129
- 130
- 131
- 132
- 133
- 134
- 135
- 136
- 137
- 138
- 139
- 140
- 141
- 142
- 143
- 144
- 145
- 146
- 147
- 148
- 149
- 150
- 151
- 152
- 153
- 154
- 155
- 156
- 157
- 158
- 159
- 160
- 161
- 162
- 163
- 164
- 165
- 166
- 167
- 168
- 169
- 170
- 171
- 172
- 173
- 174
- 175
- 176
- 177
- 178
- 179
- 180
- 181
- 182
- 183
- 184
- 185
- 186
- 187
- 188
- 189
- 190
- 191
- 192
- 193
- 194
- 195
- 196
- 197
- 198
- 199
- 200
- 201
- 202
- 203
- 204
- 205
- 206
- 207
- 208
- 209
- 210
- 211
- 212
- 213
- 214
- 215
- 216
- 217
- 218
- 219
- 220
- 221
- 222
- 223
- 224
- 225
- 226
- 227
- 228
- 229
- 230
- 231
- 232
- 233
- 234
- 235
- 236
- 237
- 238
- 239
- 240
- 241
- 242
- 243
- 244
- 245
- 246
- 247
- 248
- 249
- 250
- 251
- 252
- 253
- 254
- 255
- 256
- 257
- 258
- 259
- 260
- 261
- 262
- 263
- 264
- 265
- 266
- 267
- 268
- 269
- 270
- 271
- 272
- 273
- 274
- 275
- 276
- 277
- 278
- 279
- 280
- 281
- 282
- 283
- 284
- 285
- 286
- 287
- 288
- 289
- 290
- 291
- 292
- 293
- 294
- 295
- 296
- 297
- 298
- 299
- 300
- 301
- 302
- 303
- 304
- 305
- 306
- 307
- 308
- 309
- 310
- 311
- 312
- 313
- 314
- 315
- 316
- 317
- 318
- 319
- 320
- 321
- 322
- 323
- 324
- 325
- 326
- 327
- 328
- 329
- 330
- 331
- 332
- 333
- 334
- 335
- 336
- 337
- 338
- 339
- 340
- 341
- 342
- 343
- 344
- 345
- 346
- 347
- 348
- 349
- 350
- 351
- 352
- 353
- 354
- 355
- 356
- 357
- 358
- 359
- 360
- 361
- 362
- 363
- 364
- 365
- 366
- 367
- 368
- 369
- 370
- 371
- 372
- 373
- 374
- 375
- 376
- 377
- 378
- 379
- 380
- 381
- 382
- 383
- 384
- 385
- 386
- 387
- 388
- 389
- 390
- 391
- 392
- 393
- 394
- 395
- 396
- 397
- 398
- 399
- 400
- 401
- 402
- 403
- 404
- 405
- 406
- 407
- 408
- 409
- 410
- 411
- 412
- 413
- 414
- 415
- 416
- 417
- 418
- 419
- 420
- 421
- 422
- 423
- 424
- 425
- 426
- 427
- 428
- 429
- 430
- 431
- 432
- 433
- 434
- 435
- 436
- 437
- 438
- 439
- 440
- 441
- 442
- 443
- 444
- 445
- 446
- 447
- 448
- 449
- 450
- 451
- 452
- 453
- 454
- 455
- 456
- 457
- 458
- 459
- 460
- 461
- 462
- 463
- 464
- 465
- 466
- 467
- 468
- 469
- 470
- 471
- 472
- 473
- 474
- ...
- 475
Conquering the Market Starts Here ...
Newsletter Sign Up
Join our readers and sign up for our daily emails — Real Talk, Winning Investor Daily, King's Corner, True Options Masters, & Great Stuff.
Sponsored
CS Care Video
MEET OUR EXPERTS
Senior Analyst, True Options Masters
Editor of Strategic Fortunes and two elite services
Director of VIP Services
Editor of Alpha Investor
Editor of One Trade, Peak Velocity Trader and Precision Profits
Investment Director of Total Wealth Fellowship
Editor of Great Stuff
Senior Analyst for Trade Kings
Research Analyst
Director of Investment Research
Chief Editor of True Options Masters
Senior Managing Editor
Editor of Trade Kings and Super Options
Sr. Managing Editor of Winning Investor Daily
WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..
"I couldn’t believe it … in just 2 months, I made $298,506 on one stock – that’s a 24% gain!"
- John B.
“I'm very Happy with your services. I hope you don't plan to retire any time soon! My retirement portfolio depends on your expert guidance. Keep up the great work! Thanks.”
- Randy
“Loving this. Should have started a long time ago.”
- Jay