Happy Monday!

Here are 3 must-read insights, 1 word for you to ponder and 1 question for you to jump-start your week…

3 Insights

No. 1: REAL TALK: THE CHARLES MIZRAHI SHOW

Podcast: “The Science of Shopping” — Paco Underhill

Summary: I sat down with author Paco Underhill, and we talked about his book, Why We Buy: The Science Of Shopping. He shared his insights on the phenomena of why and how we buy.

Link: Real Talk: The Charles Mizrahi Show

No. 2: TECHNOLOGY: EVs

Article: “All 50+ US State EV Infrastructure Deployment Plans Are Ready To Go”

Summary: All 50 states have created electric vehicle infrastructure plans to help the U.S. develop a national charging network.

Link: InsideEVs.com

No. 3: ALPHA BUSINESS

Video: “Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club”

Summary: If you want your children and grandchildren to have a great start on becoming intelligent investors, this is a must-watch. “The Secret Millionaires Club” is an animated series that features Warren Buffett as a mentor to a group of entrepreneurial kids. Heck, even I learn something every time I watch them!

Link: YouTube.com

1 Word

My word this week is “value.”

Throughout my 40-year career, I’ve learned that there’s no substitute for valuing a business.

That’s why I value companies through old-fashioned variables — like earnings and cash flow.

And if you buy stocks when they trade below the underlying worth of their business, you’ll sleep better at night while your brokerage account grows.

All successful investment involves trying to get into something where it’s worth more than you’re paying. — Charlie Munger

1 Question

What’s the worst piece of investment advice you’ve ever received?

Let me know your thoughts by emailing us at RealTalk@BanyanHill.com.

Make your week a meaningful and profitable one.

Wishing you all the best,

Charles Mizrahi

Founder, Real Talk