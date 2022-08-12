Investing Insights From Grandpa Louie and $50 Tomatoes

Every time I see recently planted tomato plants, I get misty-eyed.

It reminds me of my grandpa Louie.

This Saturday marks the 40th year of his passing. I think about him often.

He was a kind, gentle and wonderful man.

Grandpa Louie holding me when I was 7 days old.

Grandpa Louie and I loved planting tomatoes.

Each spring, the small patch of dirt in my parents’ backyard became a vegetable garden.

In memory of grandpa, I tried my hand at planting tomatoes this spring.

The results were underwhelming, to say the least.

However, I learned something about myself, investing and life from it.

Regards & God bless,

Charles Mizrahi

Founder, Real Talk