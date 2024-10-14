

COOKIE POLICY

Last updated: October 14, 2024

This is the cookie policy of Sovereign Offshore Services, LLC [Banyan Hill Publishing]. If we change our cookie policy, we will notify you of those changes here.

What are cookies?

As is common practice with almost all professional websites, this Website uses cookies and other tracking devices to improve your experience. Cookies, which are tiny pieces of data downloaded to your computer or mobile device, are essential to the effective operation of our Website, and if you are a subscriber of our paid services, for you to view the members’ only content. Cookies on this Website also help to tailor the products and services offered and advertised to our customers on this Website and elsewhere.

Cookies set by us are called “first party cookies”. Cookies set by parties other than us are called “third party cookies”. Third party cookies enable third party features or functionality to be provided on or through the Website (such as advertising, interactive content and analytics). The third parties that set these third party cookies can recognise your computer both when it visits the Website in question and also when it visits certain other websites or services.

Cookies can’t harm your computer and they don’t identify individual users. This page describes what information they gather, how we use it and why we sometimes need to store these cookies.

We will also share how you can prevent these cookies from being stored although this may downgrade or ‘break’ certain elements of the Website’s functionality.

For more general information on cookies, see this article on HTTP cookies.

How we use cookies

We use cookies for a variety of reasons detailed below.

Also, from time to time we test new features or offers and make subtle changes to the way that the Website is delivered. When we are testing new features, test cookies may be used to ensure that you receive a consistent experience whilst on the Website and to allow us to understand which optimisations our users appreciate the most.

We also use social media buttons and/or plugins on this Website that allow you to connect with your social network in various ways. For these to work social media websites including Facebook, twitter, google+, and stumble upon, will set cookies through our Website which may be used to enhance your profile on their website or contribute to the data they hold for various purposes outlined in their respective privacy policies.

Unfortunately, in most cases there are no industry standard options for disabling cookies without completely disabling the functionality and features they add to this Website. It is recommended that you leave on all cookies if you are not sure whether you need them or not, in case they are needed to provide a service that you use.

The cookies we set

If you are a subscriber with us then we will use cookies for the management of the signup process and general administration. These cookies will usually be deleted when you log out, however in some cases they may remain afterwards to remember your site preferences when logged out.

We use cookies when you are logged in so that we can remember this fact. This prevents you from having to log in every single time you visit a new page. These cookies are typically removed or cleared when you log out to ensure that you can only access restricted features and areas when logged in.

Cookies may be used to remember if you are already registered and whether to show certain notifications which might only be valid to subscribed/unsubscribed users.

Our Website offers e-commerce or payment facilities and some cookies are essential to ensure that your order is remembered between pages so that we can process it properly.

From time to time, we offer user surveys and questionnaires to provide you with interesting insights, helpful tools, or to understand our subscribers more accurately. These surveys may use cookies to remember who has already taken part in a survey or to provide you with accurate results after you change pages.

When you submit data to us through a form such as those found on contact pages or comment forms cookies may be set to remember your user details for future correspondence.

In order to provide you with a great experience we provide the functionality to set your preferences for how this Website runs when you use it. In order to remember your preferences we need to set cookies so that this information can be called whenever you interact with a page on the Website.

The specific types of cookies served through our Website are described below:

Disabling Cookies

Cookies help you to get the most out of our Website. If you disable the cookies you may find that certain sections of our Website don’t work at all (for example, you may have difficulty viewing subscription only articles) or don’t work as well as you have come to expect. However, in case you want to disable cookies, you have the following options:

Website Cookie Preference Tool: You can exercise preferences about what cookies are served on our Website by visiting our cookie settings preference centre. You can also exercise your Website cookie preferences by visiting the TRUSTe preference centre by clicking this link: http://preferences-mgr.truste.com/

Browser Controls: You can set or amend your web browser controls to accept or refuse cookies. If you choose to reject cookies, you may still use our Website though your access to some functionality and areas of our Website may be restricted. As the means by which you can refuse cookies through your web browser controls vary from browser-to-browser, you should visit your browser’s help menu for more information.

Global Privacy Control and Do Not Track signals: Some Internet browsers – like Internet Explorer, Firefox, and Safari – include the ability to transmit a “Global Privacy Control” or “GPC” signal, and “Do Not Track” or “DNT” signals. We honour GPC and DNT signals. To learn more about “GPC” signals, please visit the Global Privacy Control website. To learn more about “DNT”, please visit All About Do Not Track.

If you would like to learn more about cookies in general, or how to disable targeted advertising cookies, you can visit http://www.youronlinechoices.eu/.

Links to other websites

Our Website may include hyperlinks to other websites that are not operated or controlled by us. This cookie policy only applies to our Website and we are not responsible for the content or the privacy and cookie practices of third party websites.

Updates to this cookie policy

We may update this cookie policy from time to time in response to changing legal, technical or business developments. When we update our cookie policy, we will take appropriate measures to inform you, consistent with the significance of the changes we make.

You can see when this cookie policy was last updated by checking the “last updated” date displayed at the top of this policy.

How to contact us

If you have any questions or concerns about our use of your personal information, please contact us by clicking here – Contact Us.



Address:

Sovereign Offshore Services, LLC

702 Cathedral Street

Baltimore, MD, 21201

Toll-free 1-866-584-4096

International +1-443-353-4446