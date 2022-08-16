Paco Underhill on the Science of Retail

Retail is a tough business.

I learned that the hard way.

Back in the early 2000s, I bought shares of Bed Bath & Beyond.

The retailer was a category killer — carrying a wide selection of linens and home goods.

The stock price soared as the company continued to knock it out of the park.

But then, Bed Bath & Beyond started facing heavy competition, and revenue slumped.

Today, it’s a shadow of its former self.

I wanted to understand why some retailers thrive, while others go out of business.

That’s why I sat down with Paco Underhill, author of Why We Buy: The Science of Shopping.

Underhill is known as the “Sherlock Holmes of retailers.”

And when I sat down with him, he shared his insights on the shopping phenomena of why and how we buy.

He says the small nuances that often go unnoticed by retailers and shoppers alike are the keys to success.

So, you won’t want to miss our discussion…

Click here or on the image below to listen now!

And afterward, let me know what you think of our interview by writing in at RealTalk@BanyanHill.com.

Regards,

Charles Mizrahi

Founder, Real Talk