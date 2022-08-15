Here’s When You Should Sell a Stock

Happy Monday!

No. 1: REAL TALK: THE CHARLES MIZRAHI SHOW

Podcast: “The Extraordinary Presidency of an Ordinary Man” — Jeffrey Frank

Summary: I sat down with journalist and author Jeffrey Frank. His latest book is The Trials of Harry S. Truman: The Extraordinary Presidency of an Ordinary Man, 1945-1953. Truman steered our country through one of the most turbulent periods in American history. You won’t want to miss our interview.

Link: Real Talk: The Charles Mizrahi Show

No. 2: TECHNOLOGY: EVs

Article: “Amazon Delivery Driver Loves New Rivian Electric Delivery Van”

Summary: Amazon is rolling out electric vehicle delivery vans with automaker Rivian. The new vans have a unique rider and delivery experience — with one-pedal driving, cheaper fuel and maintenance costs and more.

Link: InsideEVs.com

No. 3: ALPHA BUSINESS

Video: “Warren Buffett: The 3 Times When You Should Sell a Stock”

Summary: This video discusses three situations in which it’s time to sell a stock — Warren Buffett style.

Link: YouTube.com

1 Word

My word this week is “CEO.”

Few chief executive officers say what they mean and mean what they say.

They’re about as rare as a hen’s teeth.

That’s why I focus on knowing who the CEO is and what their track record is.

Because at the end of the day, the buck stops with the CEO.

And over the long term, great businesses run by rock-star CEOs are slam dunks.

[Wall Street] thinks CEOs are interchangeable like lightbulbs. Yet CEOs can make all the difference for a company. — David Cote, former CEO of Honeywell

1 Question

What’s the best stock purchase you’ve ever made?

