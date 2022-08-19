Great Investing Wisdom From … Shakespeare?

I was a terrible student in high school.

But one thing I loved was English class.

When I was a sophomore in high school, we read the play The Tragedy of Julius Caesar.

I didn’t know it at the time, but Cassius was spot on with this line:

The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, but in ourselves…

I’ve always remembered that line. Because Shakespeare could’ve been talking about investing.

