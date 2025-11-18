Tim SykesFounder of Weekend Trader

Timothy Sykes is one of America’s most recognizable and successful self-made traders — a 20-year veteran best known for turning a modest $12,415 Bar Mitzvah gift into more than $7.7 million in verified trading profits.

His unique approach to trading tiny, overlooked stocks has made him a fixture on major media platforms, including Steve Harvey, Larry King, Fox Business, and CNN, while earning coverage from Forbes, Bloomberg, and The Financial Times.

But Tim’s accomplishments extend far beyond his own trading success. Over the past two decades, he has become one of the most influential trading educators in the world — mentoring thousands of students and helping more than 30 of them become millionaires. Countless others have used Tim’s strategies to achieve six-figure profits and transform their financial lives.

Beyond trading, Tim is a dedicated philanthropist. Through the Tim Sykes Foundation, he has donated millions to build more than 100 schools for children around the world.

Today, Tim remains committed to one goal: helping everyday traders take control of their financial future — one weekend at a time.