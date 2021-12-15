OUR MISSION:

TO BE AMERICA’S NO. 1 SOURCE FOR SMARTER, SAFER AND MORE PROFITABLE INVESTING

Why?

Because the world is rapidly changing, and we want to be a reliable home base for our readers.

Because our industry is growing and we know our readers have many companies to choose from.

Because some companies don’t have the customer’s best interests at heart and we want ours to know they’re safe with us.

Because our readers are smart, capable, discerning and know what’s best for themselves and their families.

Because the market moves up and down and we want to help our readers make money during good times and bad.

OUR VALUES:

WE MAKE INVESTING SIMPLE, FUN AND PROFITABLE FOR OUR CUSTOMERS

How do we do this?

Through our five core values:

Integrity:

We are proud of who we are, who we hire, the services we provide and the insights our experts share.

We know that putting our customers first is not always the easiest thing to do — but it’s the right thing to do.

We won’t cut corners to make an extra buck.

We strive to always remain honest, authentic and transparent.

Innovation:

The old way of investing — meeting with a financial advisor and paying them a fortune to “manage” your money — is over. At Banyan Hill, our customers are in control.

We keep up with the times, bringing you info and opportunities on new technologies, cryptos, space travel and more. Our services cost anywhere from $19 to $25,000 and there is something for everyone.

We lean in to technological advancements to make our services as easy to use as possible.

We communicate where it’s most convenient: email, podcasts, text messages and the Banyan Hill app.

Teamwork:

We are energized by the unique part we each play in changing our customers’ lives for the better.

Every single employee, no matter what their role, is crucial to enhancing the customer experience.

We see every obstacle as an opportunity to work as a team to find solutions.

We have a strong sense of belonging and are encouraged to voice ideas to our teams and leaders.

Grit:

We believe in hard work, perseverance and finding a way when there seems to be no way.

We choose to give 100% and stick to a goal no matter how difficult.

We own what we do, among ourselves and to our customers.

We empower our employees to be proactive in finding ways to prioritize our customers.

Fun:

We believe that if you don’t love what you do — and have fun doing it —you’ll never be great at it.

We choose to be relentlessly optimistic, even during the most challenging times.

Helping people invest wisely, make money, and live more comfortably is not only rewarding, it’s fun!

And we believe our customers should have fun making money too.







OUR DUTY:

FOR LESS THAN $10 A MONTH, ANYONE CAN GET ACCESS TO AN INVESTMENT EXPERT WHO WILL TELL THEM EXACTLY WHAT TO BUY, WHAT PRICE TO PAY, AND WHEN TO SELL.

At Banyan Hill, we choose to do things that many in our industry don’t…

We beta test all of our products — often with our own money — to make sure they work in the real world … not just in theory.

We hire stellar investment gurus who truly care for our readers and not just the bottom line.

We hold our marketing to a higher standard by making sure we are being honest, authentic and transparent.

We do not promote products when we know they aren’t performing the way we had hoped.

We stop promoting products when taking on more subscribers would mean a subpar experience for existing customers.

When our customers rave about our products, we are proud of what we do. Our valued readers motivate us to be the best version of ourselves.

SOME REAL-LIFE EXAMPLES OF OUR RAVING CUSTOMERS…

“I believe the people at Banyan Hill are genuine and are making a huge difference for the average investor.”

“I believe this is the best way to grow massive wealth that will buy me a new car and hopefully a house in a more expensive state so I can live near one of my children. This is giving me a better life.”

“Being a member of Banyan Hill means paying skilled people to do research for me, without having to hire, supervise, etc. regardless of where I find myself on this planet, I will have access to quality research for life. Without overhead nor responsibilities.”

“I was very impressed with the services when I joined in 2016. Then I was offered a special deal to become a lifetime member and jumped into it. Never regretted the decision!”

“I am 61 years old and I am also looking to leverage Banyan Hill as a way to continue my 1) education, 2) passion for learning and 3) following company’s strategies and emerging trends. It is also an important/intentional factor of my mental health during my retirement to stay mentally fit, equipped and relevant.”

“I’ve had several 1,000 percent gains, a feat that I had never experienced in my investor career.”

“In the last five-six years, we have tripled our investment value, paid off all debt (more than three hundred thousand), added one hundred thousand to our grandchildren’s 529s, and have mover all our investment funds from pretax to Roth investments paying all taxes.”