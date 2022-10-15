[POLL]: How to Deal With Bear Market Whiplash

We have a saying down here in South Florida.

If you don’t like the weather, wait five minutes.

In Delray Beach, you can literally have beautiful blue sky one minute — and a torrential rain shower the next.

That’s exactly how the market felt this week.

Take Thursday, for example.

Core inflation rose to a 40-year-high, almost guaranteeing more interest rate raises to come.

U.S. stocks opened lower on the news, but that soon changed…

By the end of the day, the S&P 500 closed 2.6% higher. This was after it fell as much as 2.4% earlier in the session.

That’s a big intraday turnaround.

And I know that it’s tough to know what to do in an environment like this…

But here’s what Ian had to say to his True Momentum subscribers this week:

I just want to state the obvious — it’s an uncomfortable market to buy in. Stock prices are constantly shifting. One minute the Dow Jones is up — the next, it’s plunging 600 points. Interest rates and inflation are both high. And you’ve likely suffered some of the heaviest losses this year alone. Believe me, I get it. But I’m here to tell you — some of the biggest fortunes in history were made in the most brutal of markets. And I know these aren’t the things we want to hear when we’re taking losses. But I’d be remiss if I didn’t encourage you to hang in there to see your financial goals through.

So for this week’s Reader Appreciation Day, we’re taking a brief pause from sharing your emails…

But we’re still turning the spotlight on you, Winning Investor Nation!

And if you’d like more info on the best way to invest during a bear market, don’t miss our free event next Thursday, October 20, at 1 p.m.

Ian King and Amber Lancaster are pulling back the curtain on the best strategy to pinpoint stocks positioned to soar 100% or more in the next 12 months.

If your portfolio has taken a beating this year, you won’t want to miss this event.

Simply click here to secure your spot now for free.

And keep reading below for this week’s Winning Investor articles.

Best wishes,

Tiffany D’Abate

Senior Managing Editor, Banyan Hill Publishing