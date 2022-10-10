The labor market is hot, and so is the economy.

The Friday jobs report revealed that the U.S. created 263,000 new jobs vs. a predicted 250,000. As a result, unemployment fell to 3.5%.

This sounds like good news, right?

But remember: In a bear market, good news is actually bad news for the economy. The Federal Reserve is doing all it can to reign it in — by raising interest rates.

We’re most likely in for another rate hike in November (by 75 basis points), but that’s not all the Fed is cooking.

It has a new project with the U.S. government: a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

What Is a Central Bank Digital Currency?

It’s essentially the government’s answer to cryptocurrency and decentralized finance (DeFi), which isn’t regulated by a central bank.

A central bank digital currency would be a digital form of the U.S. dollar. The idea is that we would be less dependent on physical money.

But unlike cryptocurrency, digital money controlled by the government creates:

A massive risk to your financial privacy. A security threat to your wealth and savings. New potential banking fees.

This week on Winning Investor Daily:

If you want to learn more about CBDCs, stay tuned for my article on Wednesday! I do an even deeper dive on what they are, and how the U.S. government plans to implement a digital currency to replace the dollar.

