Will We Have Another Housing Crisis in 2023?
Market inflation isn’t just the Federal Reserve’s problem. It’s ours.
From a global retailer like Amazon going through a hiring freeze, grocery store supply crunches and the Fed exploring a digital dollar — now more than ever, we have to be smart with our money. Especially in our investments.
In today’s video, Amber and I discuss one of the biggest markets getting battered by inflation right now: housing and real estate.
You’ll find out:
- Why mortgage rates are closing in on 7%.
- The true irony of growth stocks.
- A mega trend that could actually help housing construction.
- What investment could be a huge winner in this bear market…
Are we really headed toward another housing crisis like 2008?
Find out more on today’s episode of Monday Market Insights:
(If you’d like to read a transcript, click here.)
This week on Winning Investor Daily:
Stay tuned for my article this Wednesday! I delve even deeper on what kinds of stocks make for the best bear market investments.
Remember to follow me on Twitter @InvestWithIan.
Regards,
Ian King
Editor, Strategic Fortunes