If Your Portfolio Is Down, Read This…

How do you react to falling stock prices?

Most of you sleep great because you have an Alpha A-Team perspective. But some are still struggling…

So, let’s see if we can change that today.

Holding your stocks when they are plummeting BIG% is hard.

But here’s the thing: Investing is not always easy. But it will be worth it.

Example: Walmart went public in 1970.

Its share price fell 66% during the bear market of ’73 to ’74.

If you had the determination and courage to hold those shares…

A $5,000 investment would have turned into $80 million.

Now, you can’t turn back the clock and buy Walmart in 1970. But there’s a new opportunity today. It boils down to this…

Bear market prices = potential bull market fortunes.

There are huge bargains out there. And as Charles says: Stocks WILL rebound to new highs.

So, if you’re not sleeping well at night: repeat that mantra. Stocks will rebound. All you need to do is hold tight.

Now, if you’re sleeping like a baby and looking for opportunities right now?

Then, keep reading for more comfort in this market.

