Bear Market vs. Bull Market: How To Invest

Knowing how and when to invest your money isn’t easy: for day traders, institutional investors or even for financial experts.

Be it a bull or bear market, stocks, bonds and cryptos can be extremely volatile.

But did you know that bear markets create some of the best investment opportunities?

Today, I actually want to take a break from tech mega trends to focus on the big picture here. We’re going through a lot:

Record inflation highs.

The Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes.

A potentially rocky end to 2022.

So let’s talk about it.

What are you doing with your money during this bear market, and how can you take advantage of it?

Click the video below to find out:

(If you’d like to read a transcript, click here.)

+ A Sneak Preview: Ian King’s Webinar on “Bear Market Fortunes”

On Monday, Ian King and I told you about his upcoming event on the Fed’s plan to create a U.S. central bank digital currency (CBDC). That special event is available now! So make sure to click here to watch the free online webinar .

In today’s video, I’m also giving a sneak preview of Ian’s next webinar — “Bear Market Fortunes.”

On Thursday, October 20 , Ian will give a new presentation on how you can make the smartest investments now, and grow your wealth even more when the next bull market begins.

Go here to reserve your spot!

Tomorrow on Winning Investor Daily:

Ian talks more about CBDCs, and why the Fed wants to create a digital currency to replace the U.S. dollar.

And in case you missed it:

Monday Market Insights: Ian and I covered last Friday’s jobs report numbers, Tesla’s new deal with Pepsi and broke down the basics of CBDCs.

Tuesday: I gave three major reasons why digital money has taken over business and finance.

Wednesday: Ian explained the three biggest problems with CBDCs, and why they present a threat to our money and savings.

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Strategic Fortunes

Disclaimer: We will not track any stocks in Winning Investor Daily. We are just sharing our opinions, not advice. If you want access to the stocks in our model portfolio with tracking, updates and buy/sell guidance, please check out Strategic Fortunes.