What Is Cryptocurrency? (And Why Are People Investing in It?)

What is crypto? And why are people investing in it?

These are the top two questions I get asked about cryptocurrency.

It’s a fascinating idea, but it can also be hard to understand. That’s why I’m starting a new video series — Crypto 101.

This is now a huge asset class with a vast ecosystem of terms, history and “sub-genres,” if you will.

So with each new lesson, I’ll break down a different facet of these digital currencies.

Everything from:

The history and evolution of crypto.

Terms you need to know (like blockchain and consensus mechanisms).

The “big players”: coins like bitcoin , Ethereum , and Solana .

, , and . Crypto markets that are changing our world (like DeFi and NFTs).

And anything else you might want to know!

Today on Crypto 101, I define exactly what crypto is, the evolution of money and why crypto is crucial to our financial future!

Click the video below to start watching Lesson 1 :

(If you’d like to read a transcript, click here.)

In case you missed it:

Yesterday, Amber shed some light on robotics processing automation (RPA). Watch her video to find out about her top 3 RPA stocks you can invest in 2023!

Tomorrow:

We’re sharing what you — our Winning Investor Nation— have to say about EVs, decentralized finance and going bankless.

What Do YOU Want to Know About Crypto?

After watching this video, do you still have questions about cryptocurrency?

For example:

How it works.

Tech jargon that confuses you.

Specific topics you want me to cover in future videos.

Let me know in the YouTube comments, or shoot me an email at WinningInvestorDaily@BanyanHill.com.

See you next week!

Ian King

Editor, Strategic Fortunes