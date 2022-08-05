The Truth About Coinbase

I’m going to start off today’s send with one crucial takeaway for you…

Coinbase is not going bankrupt!

It’s easy to see why everyone thinks so.

Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) has been swept up in an ugly crypto reckoning. That wave took everything from Celsius and Voyager down in its wake. (I told you to avoid those platforms, if you recall.)

But while COIN is down, it’s not out.

That’s why in today’s video, I’m diving into what I see coming for Coinbase.

I also discuss:

Why Coinbase was up as much as 30% during Thursday’s trading session.

The reason I’m confident that COIN is going to rally higher from here.

Several reader questions on Ethereum (ETH).

It’s all here in your Winning Investor Daily video. Click on the image below to check it out.

(If you’d prefer to read a transcript, click here.)

