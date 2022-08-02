Tap Into Internet 2.0 With This Space Leader

Enough is enough.

I’m at my wits’ end with my current internet service provider (ISP).

For the last few months, my internet has been “going down” for unknown reasons.

Service personnel have come to my home on multiple occasions to fix the problem. They even replaced my fiber-optic underground cables. Unfortunately, it’s been to no avail.

The last service call appears to have fixed the connectivity problems, but I’ve decided to make a change.

A Next Gen Effect change!

Simply put, it’s time to walk the talk.

Here at Winning Investor Daily, Ian King, the team and I are all about investing in and consuming next-gen innovations.

Where investing is concerned, Ian calls these innovations “Next Gen” stocks.

These types of stocks are up-and-coming tech companies that are set to take over their predecessors — “old school” tech.

“Next Gen” comes from a term that Ian coined: the Next Gen Effect.

This effect is when a 2.0 version surpasses the 1.0 version. And when that happens, massive profits can be made.

That’s why I’m signing up for the 2.0 version of ISPs: SpaceX’s Starlink internet!

And I couldn’t be making this change at a better time.

On July 25, 2022, SpaceX filed an application with the FCC to expand Starlink to service mobile users around the world.

It’s a game-changer!

And it could mean huge things for your portfolio…

Get Your Internet Link to the Stars

A new internet connection is here.

And it’s coming from space.

Guess who’s leading the charge? You got it: Elon Musk.

Twenty years ago, Musk founded Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX), a private company. In 2019, the first SpaceX satellites that power Starlink’s internet service were launched.

Today, with over 2,900 high-speed internet satellites launched and an additional 12,000-plus planned by 2025, Starlink currently provides internet access to over 500,000 subscribers.

Check out this map:

It tracks the availability of Starlink internet access around the world.

A significant portion of the U.S., Western Europe and Australia have access to Starlink internet already. And there are even more countries on the waitlist.

In the not-too-distant future, these countries will all be powered by this next-generation internet provider.

(Curious if you have access to this service? Simply enter your address in the Starlink search bar.)

Whether you live in a busy metropolis, in the suburbs or in the country, Starlink is shaping up to be a viable internet connection source.

According to Starlink:

[Our] internet works by sending information through the vacuum of space, where it travels much faster than in fiber-optic cables and can reach far more people and places.

While most satellite internet services today come from single geostationary satellites that orbit the planet at about 35,000 km, Starlink is a constellation of multiple satellites that orbit the planet much closer to Earth, at about 550 km, and cover the entire globe.

Because Starlink satellites are in a low orbit, the round-trip data time between the user and the satellite — also known as latency — is much lower than with satellites in geostationary orbit. This enables Starlink to deliver services like online gaming that are usually not possible on other satellite broadband systems.

Plus, Starlink is easy to set up.

Once ordered, a Starlink Kit arrives with everything subscribers need to get online. It includes the Starlink, Wi-Fi router, cables and base.

All that’s needed is a clear view of the sky to connect.

It looks like it’s up, up and away for next-gen internet!

How to Invest in Next-Gen Space Innovations

SpaceX (including its Starlink space internet) is a trendsetter for the next generation of space innovations.

Its ultimate plan is to cover our world with inexpensive, high-speed internet.

That’s why space is the industry to watch for new investment opportunities.

It’s creating many outlets for future-forward investors like you to invest in today.

A Morgan Stanley report projects that the global space industry could generate revenue of more than $1 trillion by 2040. That’s up from about $350 billion today:

The Winning Investor team has our eyes on major space trends unfolding now. And there’s one exciting way you can play them right now.

Invest in Space 2.0 Today

How exciting is it to witness in real time the rapid growth of the space economy?

Thanks to SpaceX and its internet satellite division Starlink, soon the days of slow internet connections will be over.

I’m patiently waiting for SpaceX to go public.

It’s the space leader at the top of my watchlist.

But in the meantime, I have another great way you can play this trend. You can buy into the ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS: ARKX).

In the current volatile market environment, ARKX has given back some gains since the beginning of the year.

But with a projected $1 trillion global space economy coming, buying ARKX at today’s low prices may be a very wise step.

ARKX has an 80% investment focus on the space revolution. It’s a great way to get exposure to space and satellite plays.

Just remember this when you’re investing…

Now is the time to get ready for this new space venture for big money over time.

It will change everything … especially the way we access the internet.

So when we look in the sky and see a string of lights illuminating the celestial canvas, we know that these Starlink satellites are making a difference…

And we are a part of the space 2.0 transformation.

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Strategic Fortunes

