Ethereum’s Upgrade Is Almost Here: What You Need to Know

Ian King

Aug 1, 2022

Something big is coming in the crypto world.

It’s an event I’ve been writing about for well over a year … and it’s almost here!

In a little over a month, the Ethereum (ETH) network is upgrading from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. (If you don’t know what that means, don’t worry! I cover it all in today’s video.)

This is a huge moment for both ETH and the crypto world in general — because it means that bitcoin might finally be toppled from its position as king of the cryptos.

With that said, here are three major points I discuss in today’s video.

🔥 No. 1: Ethereum’s “Merge” is happening in September. Here’s why that’s a huge deal.

🔥 No. 2: A ton of crypto spaces are going to be affected by faster ETH speeds —everything from decentralized cloud storage to decentralized finance and NFTs!

🔥 No. 3: Why the new proof-of-stake protocol will make ETH more valuable.

Check out the video below:

(If you’d prefer to read a transcript, click here.)

That’s all for now!

Regards,

Ian King signature

Ian King

Editor, Strategic Fortunes

 

