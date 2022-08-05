Real Talk Videos With Charles Mizrahi Are a Hit!

I did the first two Real Talk Videos as a test.

Because I really wasn’t sure if you’d like or find value in them.

But over the last two weeks, you’ve told me what you thought:

“Your message truly is spoken from the heart.”

“I just LOVE the NO BS way you put things, and the results.”

“Loved the video. It was short and made so much sense.”



So, from now on, you can expect a Real Talk Video every week.

And I mean this from the bottom of my heart: Thank you for letting me into your lives.

Click on my good-looking face below and I’ll share with you why I don’t work on Fridays…

(Spoiler alert: It has a perfect, 36-year track record.)

And please continue to let me know what you think by writing in at RealTalk@BanyanHill.com!

Regards & God bless,

Charles Mizrahi

Founder, Real Talk