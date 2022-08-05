 be_ixf;ym_202208 d_05; ct_50

Real Talk Videos With Charles Mizrahi Are a Hit!

Charles Mizrahi

I did the first two Real Talk Videos as a test. 

Because I really wasn’t sure if you’d like or find value in them.

But over the last two weeks, you’ve told me what you thought:

  • “Your message truly is spoken from the heart.”
  • “I just LOVE the NO BS way you put things, and the results.”
  • “Loved the video. It was short and made so much sense.”

So, from now on, you can expect a Real Talk Video every week.

And I mean this from the bottom of my heart: Thank you for letting me into your lives.

Click on my good-looking face below and I’ll share with you why I don’t work on Fridays…

(Spoiler alert: It has a perfect, 36-year track record.)

And please continue to let me know what you think by writing in at RealTalk@BanyanHill.com!

Regards & God bless,

Charles Mizrahi

Founder, Real Talk

