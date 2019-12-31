Story Highlights

The U.S.-China tariff war and negative earnings have rocked the S&P 500 with volatility this year.

But stocks are still soaring and eyeing higher highs in 2020. Will the run higher last?

It’s the last day of 2020, and that means it’s my last chance to make a bold call on what we can expect in the new year. In the latest installment of my series, Bank It or Tank It, I do just that.

But instead of looking at an individual stock, I give you my full analysis of a key broad market index, the S&P 500 Index.

I focus on our three key areas — fundamentals, sentiment and technicals — to give you a specific price target that you can expect the S&P 500 to reach 12 months from now.

I also add a new segment where I give you my quick takes on stocks you all have suggested. In this episode, you’ll see my quick takes on GameStop (NYSE: GME), Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE: KL), Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) and more.

You can learn all about my recommendations by watching the video below.

Be Prepared for 2020!

As we head into the new year, one of my goals is to make sure you are prepared for what 2020 has to offer. That includes understanding the expectations I have for the next 12 months of stock trading.

Over the last two months, I have focused on providing these insights to you.

We looked at what an election year usually means for the stock market. In short, it’s typically a bullish year for stocks and signals more opportunities for profitable trading. You can read more about what the election cycle means for stocks in 2020 here.

I’ve even laid out a seasonal trend to watch that predicts, with 90% accuracy, whether the S&P 500 will be positive by the end of the year. It has three parts, the Santa Claus Rally, First Five Days and January Barometer, or as I call it, the trifecta. You can learn all about it in a short five-minute video I posted earlier this month.

All of this wouldn’t mean much without some added insights. That’s why I explain my favorite strategy to implement in 2020 — selling put options.

Now, my newest Bank It or Tank It adds to all of these insights. We look at the earnings outlook for the S&P 500, the latest sentiment readings and what the price chart is telling us about the stock index’s performance over the next year.

With my price target for the next 12 months, you’ll have everything you need to hit the ground running in 2020!

Regards,

Chad Shoop, CMT

Editor, Pure Income