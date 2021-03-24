 be_ixf;ym_202103 d_24; ct_50

Select Page

This Is the Bubble That Should Scare Investors

Michael Carr, CMT, CFTe

Posted by | Mar 24, 2021 | , ,

1 minute, 45 second read

This Is the Bubble That Should Scare Investors

Tech stocks are overpriced. It’s possible that the tech sector is in a bubble.

Now, it’s not clearly a bubble since rapid growth is expected. If earnings grow fast enough, then stock prices could go higher.

However, that doesn’t mean investors should plunge fearlessly into tech. This sector is priced as if every company will be a winner.

Another sector priced for perfection is the fixed income (or bond) market. Bond yields are low, which implies slow growth.

The link between yields and growth forecasts isn’t widely followed by individual investors. But it should be.

Why Investors Need to Watch the Bond Bubble

Yields, or interest rates, are the price of money.

When companies are growing rapidly, they should expand. Expansion costs money, and they often borrow to fund those costs.

As more companies compete for funding, they raise the price of money.

Based on expectations reflected in stock prices, we should see interest rates rising. But they aren’t. Instead, they remain at record lows.

That means bonds are priced at record highs.

The chart below shows the prices of 10-year Treasury notes. Prices of bonds rise as interest rates fall.

The chart shows a 39-year trend of falling rates and higher prices.

10 year treasury notes chart 1985-2021

This could be a bubble, a market that’s priced irrationally.

Interest rates on 10-year Treasury notes are below 2%. Inflation is likely to be more than 2%.

The Federal Reserve’s policy recently changed because, as Chairman Jerome Powell noted, the economy is expected to run hot, and higher inflation is likely.

If inflation exceeds yields, then bondholders lose buying power.

For retirees, this means they could lose the ability to maintain their lifestyle.

For state and city pension funds, this means they won’t be able to fund payments without raising taxes or cutting services.

This chart of 10-year Treasury notes is the chart investors should be worrying about. Yet, few are.

That said, be sure to follow us at Smart Profits Daily where we share new tips and market insights you won’t find anywhere else.

Regards,

Michael Carr, CMT, CFTe

Editor, One Trade

Recommended For You

The future of crypto is much bigger than bitcoin. Decentralized finance (DeFi) is the next stage in the crypto market evolution.

DeFi Could Be More Disruptive Than Bitcoin

John Maynard Keynes said interest rates are always above zero. He proved it with math. In hindsight, one of his errors was obvious.

Negative Rates Are Rational … and They’re Here to Stay

Newsletter Sign Up

Sponsored

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

“Thirteen of my positions are up well over 50% in less than a year since joining your service. Two are in the triple digits with several close behind. My personal money manager, who works for one of the largest banks in the country, is envious of my gains. I never dreamed this was possible. My trips to China to teach English to young Chinese students is now much more affordable. Thank you for your dedication and help.”

- Chris K.

“Looks like I have finally found the right person to learn and grow from.”

- James

"You have done once again!! You are reminding me of the GREAT Joe DiMaggio with your consistent hitting!! You knocked this one out of the park!"

- Keith S.

Share This