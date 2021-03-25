Poll – Will You Make the Biggest Investment Mistake of All?

After Wednesday’s market bloodbath, I recorded a video for Bauman Letter subscribers. I shared insights into the likely causes of this extreme volatility. And I offered advice on what to do and NOT do.

Right now, investors are like a pack of hunting hounds who have chased their prey and lost the scent. They mill about wildly, running to and fro, looking to pick it up again.

Eventually they will. They always do.

But in the meantime, we’re going to see days where an alarming amount of red piles up next to the tickers on your portfolio.

What do you do?

Don’t panic!

I know that’s easier said than done. I see my personal investments suffering as well. It’s hard to watch.

But try to remember, volatility is normal. Downturns can actually be healthy for the market.

The biggest mistake you can make right now is to sell.

That guarantees you lose money.

So tell me, what are you doing now?

Take this quick 30-second poll to share your views and see what your fellow readers are doing.

Kind regards,



Ted Bauman

Editor, The Bauman Letter