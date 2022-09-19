Your #1 Tech Play to Dominate the Bear Market

Here’s the thing about bear markets.

Volatility may be a given, but a bigger problem is, well … everyone.

Economists, Wall Street investors and retail traders all assume the market will go down. Even when prices are up!

Then they get squeezed out of potentially great investments.

Daniel Kahneman won a Nobel prize for this idea — called prospect theory. Essentially, your fear of losing is greater than the euphoria you might get from winning.

This is also known as “loss aversion.”

But in the newest Monday Market Insights, Amber and I are talking about the #1 tech investment that’s dominating the bear market right now.

It’s a tech innovation that’s:

Meeting the worldwide demand for lowered production costs. Providing the answer every company needs to be more efficient. Offering a HUGE investment opportunity you can’t miss in 2022.

So buckle up and get ready for today’s video.

Highlights:

The Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points this week.

The biggest winners of this economic environment will be THESE companies.

A look at the crypto Polygon (MATIC).

