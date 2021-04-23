 be_ixf;ym_202104 d_23; ct_50

Select Page

Will You Get the COVID-19 Vaccine?

Ted Bauman

Will You Get the COVID-19 Vaccine?

Look at this chart…

growing covid vaccine concern poll

It shows the percentage of U.S. adults who’ve not yet received a vaccine but who would be keen to get one as soon as they possibly could.

That number has fallen.

The percentage of those who say they don’t want the vaccine at all has risen substantially.

That tells me that we’re getting to a situation where it’s not the supply of the vaccine that’s going to be the issue. It’s whether or not people are willing to take it.

And that could have serious implications for certain stocks.

For one thing, enthusiasm for the reopening trade has faded.

This got me thinking about you…

Will You Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19?

Or have you been vaccinated already?

Are you undecided?

Or will you refuse vaccination?

Let us know by completing today’s 15-second poll … and see what your fellow readers are doing — and how they feel — about this topic.

Loading

 

Kind regards,

Turn Your Images On

Ted Bauman

Editor, The Bauman Letter

P.S. Because of the market’s current mood, I have adjusted our Profit Switch strategy to find better opportunities to profit. Find out what we’re doing to grab gains here.

Recommended For You

Forget Gold: Profit as the Rarest Metal on Earth Soars

This ETF Will Gain on U.S./China Tensions

Newsletter Sign Up

Sponsored

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

“Thirteen of my positions are up well over 50% in less than a year since joining your service. Two are in the triple digits with several close behind. My personal money manager, who works for one of the largest banks in the country, is envious of my gains. I never dreamed this was possible. My trips to China to teach English to young Chinese students is now much more affordable. Thank you for your dedication and help.”

- Chris K.

"Since I started following your secret over your multiple publications, my $659,000 account is up to $715,000 in just 2 months. I’m up $56,000 in one month alone."

- Will O.

“Looks like I have finally found the right person to learn and grow from.”

- James

Share This