Cryptos have been on an amazing run in 2021.

The Bitwise 100 Index, which tracks the top 100 cryptos, is up over 150% since January 1.

Meanwhile, the Russell 3000 Index, which is a benchmark of the 3,000 largest U.S. stocks, has only gained 10% in the same amount of time.

That means the top 100 cryptos are outperforming the top 3,000 U.S. stocks by a factor of 15-to-1!

In today’s Market Insights video, I take a close look at why cryptos are crushing the stock market.

(If you’d prefer to read a transcript instead, click here.)

Regards,

Steve Fernandez

Research Analyst, Automatic Fortunes