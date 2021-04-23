Starting in late 2018, Apple shares dropped 33% in three months.

Short-sighted investors panicked and sold.

The smart ones hung on.

As of today, they’re up 258% since it hit that bottom.

That just goes to show how critical it is that you never let short-term price action dictate your long-term investment strategy.

In today’s video, I share my personal experience with selling too early to help you learn the lesson without all the pain.

Of course, sometimes you must sell, and I also give some tips so you can recognize when it really is time to pull the plug.

How to Deal With the “Emotional Terror” of a Declining Stock

There’s only one thing worse than watching a stock turn against you. That’s selling at the wrong time. Find out how to avoid this mistake in today’s video. You’ll also discover:

The times I made that very mistake myself and how I always regretted it.

The most dangerous thing to protect your portfolio against.

How to limit your exposure to huge price drops.

Three steps to take to keep calm and give the stocks you own time to recover, which they almost always do.

And more.

Click here to watch this week’s video or click the image below:

(Click here to view webinar.)

The bottom line is: Stay tough, stay smart. It’s how the big-time investors such as Warrant Buffett enjoy such success. It’s how you will, too.

Kind regards,

Ted Bauman

Editor, The Bauman Letter