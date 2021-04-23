3 Ways to Avoid the No. 1 Investment Mistake
Starting in late 2018, Apple shares dropped 33% in three months.
Short-sighted investors panicked and sold.
The smart ones hung on.
As of today, they’re up 258% since it hit that bottom.
That just goes to show how critical it is that you never let short-term price action dictate your long-term investment strategy.
In today’s video, I share my personal experience with selling too early to help you learn the lesson without all the pain.
Of course, sometimes you must sell, and I also give some tips so you can recognize when it really is time to pull the plug.
How to Deal With the “Emotional Terror” of a Declining Stock
There’s only one thing worse than watching a stock turn against you. That’s selling at the wrong time. Find out how to avoid this mistake in today’s video. You’ll also discover:
- The times I made that very mistake myself and how I always regretted it.
- The most dangerous thing to protect your portfolio against.
- How to limit your exposure to huge price drops.
- Three steps to take to keep calm and give the stocks you own time to recover, which they almost always do.
- And more.
Click here to watch this week’s video or click the image below:
The bottom line is: Stay tough, stay smart. It’s how the big-time investors such as Warrant Buffett enjoy such success. It’s how you will, too.
Kind regards,
Editor, The Bauman Letter