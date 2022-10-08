 be_ixf;ym_202210 d_08; ct_50

This Is Good News for Stocks … Right?

Lina Lee

Posted by | Oct 8, 2022 | , ,

1 minute, 54 second read

The September jobs report came in yesterday.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.5% — matching a half-century low. And a drop in new jobs added to the economy means the Federal Reserve’s efforts to curb inflation are working.

That’s good news for the stock market, right?

Not quite…

Rather than continue their rally, stocks headed lower.

That’s why Alpha Investor founder Charles Mizrahi doesn’t invest based on economic news or forecasts.

Instead, he invests based on facts. And one fact overlooked by most investors is:

“M-Class Stocks” have outpaced the market after every bear market crash — 100% of the time.

So, if you don’t have any M-Class Stocks in your portfolio, you’re missing out big time.

The good news is, Charles put together everything you need to know about these stocks in a special video.

Check it out here right now. You won’t regret it.

And then, catch up on his Real Talk below…

Your Bear Market Gift in the Stock Market
Here are Charles’ 3 must-read insights, 1 word for you to ponder and 1 question for you this week … including how this bear market could be the last great wealth creator of our generation.
Want 100X? Follow the Smart Money
Most M-Class Stocks have just a few hundred shareholders and aren’t even followed by Wall Street analysts. So, if you’re looking for underpriced stocks, this is the place to find them.
$8K in 2 Days — Are You Dropping the Ball?
It’s like a historic, once-in-a-lifetime, home run ball… Since the last crash, the top-performing M-Class Stocks have gone up 24,000% … turning every $1,000 into $240,000. And you don’t want to drop the ball on this opportunity.
Buy M-Class Businesses for Your Golden Years
With people living longer than at any time in history … how do you want your golden years to look? Well, these stocks can help get you one step closer to sunning yourself on a beach in the south of France
The Day Charles Stopped Charting Stocks
As many readers know, Charles started on Wall Street as a technical trader. But one day, he quit charting cold turkey. Find out why — and the better way he found to invest — in his latest Real Talk Video. Watch it here now.

Regards,

Lina Lee

Lina Lee
Senior Managing Editor, Real Talk

