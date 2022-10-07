The Day I Stopped Charting Stocks
I started on Wall Street as a stock picker.
My focus was only on the next trade.
I used charting and technical analysis.
But there was one thing that didn’t make sense…
Why should the last trade be able to predict where prices are going?
Since I couldn’t answer that question, I went cold turkey.
I threw out my charts and graph paper and found a better way to invest.
I then started to make more money and, most importantly, sleep better at night.
Click on my face and I’ll give you all the details:
And I’d really like for you to let me know what you think. Send me an email at RealTalk@BanyanHill.com!
Regards,
Charles Mizrahi
Founder, Real Talk