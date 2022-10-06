Buy M-Class Businesses for Your Golden Years

Great news!

According to the New York State Department of Health…

If you’re a 60-year-old man, you can expect to live until 82.

And if you’re a woman, congratulations. At 60, your life expectancy is 85 years.

Now, I don’t want to be a wet blanket, but I have to ask…

With people living longer than at any time in history…

How do you want your golden years to look?

Real Talk: Most people’s golden years won’t be so golden.

Here’s why…

Enemy No. 1

When it comes to investing, most people are their own worst enemy…

They focus on the wrong thing: the stock price.

They trade in and out based on the last stock price or use options to make side bets on where prices are going next.

Others make the mistake of using margin — borrowed money — to trade.

Or … especially in bear markets like now … they try to time the market.

They think they can avoid downturns by waiting — only to miss out on the market’s best days.

So, how you invest today will make all the difference for your retirement…

And get you one step closer to sunning yourself on a beach in the south of France.

Rather than making the mistakes most investors make, I’ve got a better way for you to make sure your golden years are golden…

Facts Not Forecasts

Take a portion of your portfolio and buy pieces of M-Class businesses…

“M-Class Stocks” aren’t followed by Wall Street.

That gives us the advantage to buy these underpriced stocks with huge potential…

In fact, every big company today was once an M-Class business.

Imagine finding Walmart in 1970, Microsoft in 1986 or Amazon in 1997.

If you’d invested $10,000 in each then, you’d have ended up with millions.

And that’s why I deal in facts and not in forecasting.

Because while Mr. Market and the forecasters are trying to figure out where interest rates are headed next…

I’m trying to find the next Walmart, Microsoft or Amazon while they’re still in the M-Class stage.

And I just released three M-Class companies that I believe have their kind of potential.

See how you can get my top three recommendations. Click for the details here.

Regards,

Charles Mizrahi

Founder, Real Talk