Here’s the 3-1-Q.

3 insights, 1 word for you to ponder and 1 question for you to jump-start your week…

3 Insights…

No. 1: Invest Like You’re an Owner

Stocks aren't lottery tickets. There's a company behind each one. When you buy, you own a piece of that business. You know what you own.

No. 2: Follow the Smart Money for 100X

If you're looking for underpriced stocks, this is the place to find them. Investors who were able to identify them early on could have seen 20X, 50X, 100X their money. This is how you get the next Walmart or Netflix … before they become industry giants.

No. 3: Worried About Falling Stock Prices?

When asked how worried he was about declining stock prices, Charlie Munger said: "zero." If you can't sit through volatile drops of 50% or more, you shouldn't own stocks. But if you're a long-term investor that can, the reward will be huge.

1 Word…

Temperament.

Most investors get this one wrong.

They think they are not successful because they don’t know accounting or have crazy high IQs.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

If so, accountants and rocket scientists would top the Forbes 400 list.

Instead, you need to keep your emotions in check.

If you freak out every time your stock drops, you don’t have the proper temperament.

If you look long term, see stocks as pieces of a business and don’t let short-term fluctuations bother you…

You are well on your way to making money.

A market downturn doesn’t bother us. It is an opportunity to increase our ownership of great companies with great management at good prices.

— Warren Buffett

1 Question…

What advice would you give to your younger self?

