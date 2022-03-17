Did you hear the good news?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently eased mask requirements.

Over 98% of Americans no longer need to wear a mask indoors in most cases.

(You can check the CDC’s guidelines for your county by going here.)

It’s the latest sign that life is going back to how it was before the pandemic.

But one change that’s here to stay is Americans’ love for online shopping.

U.S. e-commerce spending surged 41.4% in 2020. And it continues to grow at a healthy pace.

In fact, a new report estimates that online spending will top $1 trillion this year for the first time.

The Shift Toward E-Commerce Isn’t Slowing Down

Computer software firm Adobe published its Adobe Digital Economy Index on Tuesday.

The report highlights $204.5 billion in online spending during the 2021 holiday season.

That surge in holiday e-commerce helped push total online sales to $855 billion last year, a new high.

This growth is partly due to the pandemic. But the shift toward e-commerce isn’t slowing down.

Adobe expects online spending to total over $1 trillion in 2022.

(Source: Adobe Analytics.)

There are a few reasons online sales will keep going up:

Many retailers now give the option to buy items online and pick them up at the store. Curbside or in-store pickup was used in 23% of online orders this holiday season. Also, online grocery shopping is now a major e-commerce category.

As Ian King noted last month, many Americans spend five or more hours a day on their smartphone. So it may not be a surprise that 43% of online holiday sales were made on smartphones.

“Buy now, pay later” (BNPL) companies help consumers afford online purchases. Adobe reports that BNPL orders were up 479% since 2019.

Inflation is making everything more expensive, and online shopping is no exception. Online prices increased in December for the 19th month in a row.

Plus, high gas prices will encourage people to shop online so they don’t have to drive around to stores.

Regards,

Jay Goldberg

Assistant Managing Editor, Banyan Hill Publishing

Morning Movers

From open till noon Eastern time.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: EIGR) develops and commercializes targeted therapies for rare and serious diseases. The stock is up 41% after a phase 3 trial showed that its single dose treatment for COVID-19 reduced risk of hospitalization or ER visits by 50%.

Indonesia Energy Corp. Ltd. (NYSE: INDO) is an Indonesian oil and gas company that is up 33% this morning. It is up along with other oil and gas stocks as the volatility in oil prices continues with crude climbing up above $100 per barrel after the brief downturn Wednesday.

Innodata Inc. (Nasdaq: INOD) is an IT company that provides business process, technology and consulting services. The stock is up 26% after the company reported fourth-quarter results showing revenues improving year-over-year.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) provides equipment and services to the oil and gas industry. It is another stock that is up 26% as part of the rally in oil and gas stocks that are following the run up in oil prices.

Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CYT) develops novel therapeutics based on the biology of DNA repair for the treatment of cancer. The stock is up 21% after the company provided an update for the fourth quarter showing that it was making significant progress with its lead treatment candidate.

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE: UEC) engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of uranium. The stock is up 18% after reporting strong results for the second quarter as the global market for uranium improves with the world looking to move toward greener energy sources.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) operates a digital operations management platform for businesses. It is up 15% after delivering a strong fourth-quarter report and issuing a revenue outlook that beat Wall Street’s expectations.

Ikena Oncology Inc. (Nasdaq: IKNA) focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. It is up 14% after reporting on the progress of its clinical pipeline and its infrastructure as a company in the fourth quarter.

ChromaDex Corp. (Nasdaq: CDXC) operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The stock is up 14% after the company was granted a patent that provides additional intellectual property protection for one of the ingredients it is researching and developing.

AeroVironment Inc. (Nasdaq: AVAV) designs and develops a portfolio of robotic systems, drones and related services for government agencies and businesses. The stock is up 14% on the news that the U.S. will be sending AeroVironment’s Switchblade drones to aid Ukraine in its war with Russia.