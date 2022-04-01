New Investing Insights From 80 Years of Experience

Our team is always looking for ways to improve how we help Main Street investors like you.

So, this week, we tried out something different…

As part of a new Real Talk series, Charles is sitting down with some of the best investing minds to have quick chats about the markets, profit opportunities and more.

His first special guest was Alex Green, the chief investment strategist at The Oxford Club. Between them, Charles and Alex have nearly 80 years of investing experience.

In their conversations, they shared insights on stocks, recent geopolitical events and even one investing “hack.” In fact, this hack has helped Alex double the return of the S&P 500 over a 20-year period…

And Alex has put together a special presentation to show how it can help you level the playing field with Wall Street, too.

If you missed Charles' conversations with Alex, be sure to catch up below.

How We’re Stock Market Survivors — And Thrivers

Many investors get washed out during market shocks like the ones we’re seeing recently. But if you have an investing approach like the one Charles and Alex have, you can survive and thrive.

This Hack Will Help You Find Attractive Stock Prices

Buying quality businesses when they trade at attractive prices is a simple way to make money in the markets. But it’s not easy to figure out what those prices are. Here’s a hack that can help.

ICYMI: Outshining the Best … With No Wall Street Background

Jim Simons was an academic. He didn’t come from Wall Street.

But he saw patterns in the market that no one else could. So, he started a trading firm…

And he’s since outshined top investors like George Soros, Peter Lynch and even Warren Buffett.

His Medallion Fund has the greatest track record in history…

It’s averaged a 66% return per year! And it gives money back to clients every year.

This number may look fake, but it’s the real deal.

So, Charles sat down with award-winning journalist Gregory Zuckerman to find out more about Simons’ success.

Even though we’re long-term investors, you won’t want to miss the insights of how Simons revolutionized trading.

You can listen to the interview by clicking here … or watch it on YouTube by clicking the image below.

