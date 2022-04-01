Fools’ Day Feedback: Jump Over The Hills & Far Away

Friday Feedback: The “Fools In The Rain” Edition

Great Ones, we’re no strangers to trading.

You know the rules, and so do I. 1,000% gains is what I’m thinking of.

You wouldn’t get this from any other guy.

Oh no. Not this. Anything but this, Mr. Great Stuff!

Iiiiiiiiiiiiiiii … just want you to tell me how you’re feeling. Gotta make this market understand.

Great Stuff’s never gonna give you up.

Never gonna let you down.

Never gonna recommend a trade and desert you.

Never gonna make you cry.

Never let your portfolio die.

Never gonna tell a lie and hurt you!

Great Ones, we’ve known each other for so long.

The market’s breaking, and you’re not too shy to say it. Besides, we both know what’s been going on. We know the game — and we’re gonna play it.

And if you ask me how I’m feeling, don’t tell me you’re too blind to see…

That you can simply email me at GreatStuffToday@BanyanHill.com!

Welcome, Great Ones to the April Fools’ Day edition of Great Stuff’s Friday Feedback.

Yes, that was a Rick Roll opener. Yes, I know many of you are groaning right now. Just thank your lucky stars I didn’t do it in Klingon.

Anywho, I feel I must warn you … all replies today are in GIF format. Sorry, not sorry, Brooks A.

Well, all except for Gary K., Brent R. and Peraza. Y’all are getting words. Lucky you!

Alright now, here we go:

Drivin’ ‘N’ Cryin’

It is not safe no matter what/who is driving. Brakes lock up. Pray for those driving beside the right side of trucks. Ever notice the double line of rubber marks?? That’s what happens when the brakes lock. Advice given to me by my Dad….a truck driver by trade in the 30’s….when I was learning to drive a short 70+ years ago. — Gary K. Speaking as someone who frequents the interstate highways, especially I-70, the truck clogged east-west artery of the midwest, I have encountered many FedEx trucks. I hate to disparage one company over another, but my wife and friends and I have learned to always maintain more than usual distance from trucks carrying the FedEx label. First of all, they’re one of the few companies who uses dual trailers regularly. Secondly, the drivers give every sign of exhaustion on the road. If someone begins a story about a trucker nearly causing an accident or scaring the bejeesus out of them, it’s a pretty good bet I know what logo was written on that truck. With that being said, I have to wonder if autonomous, driverless, trucks may be a step up in the safety and peace of mind on the road for routes where the drivers are pushing too many hours. To me the biggest advantage to autonomous trucks would be the long hauls where boredom and time away from home are big negative factors. — Brent R.

Gary, Brent … thank you both for writing in!

I hear you both on the hazards of semi-trucks. If there’s one thing I’ve learned in my decades of driving around the good ol’ U.S. of A., it’s that you never drive next to a semi-truck if you don’t have to.

I learned to drive on the small, often-unlined back roads of rural Kentucky, and there were two things you dreaded seeing on the road: tractors (especially if they were hauling something) and semi-trucks.

Let me tell you, the last thing you want to see when you’re zipping ‘round country back roads is a semi-truck on the other side of a blind curve. And if you’re in a hurry? Well, you ain’t passing one of those suckers regardless of the dotted yellow lines.

Oh, you think you can just floor it and fly right by? Hmm… Can you say crosswinds on narrow roads? Sure, you can. And if you can’t, the guardrails will take care of that for you.

OK, but what’s this about tractors?

Yeah, tractors. Around about spring and fall, you’ll run into a lot of tractors on rural country roads … and they’re slower than a double-wide turtle on quaaludes. Back when I was 16 or 17, I almost landed on one.

That can be a problem … wait. Landed on one?!

To say I had a lead foot when I was younger is being very kind. I’m actually surprised I’m still here, and this particular story should explain why…

First, Do Not Try This At Home!

Anyone who grew up in the countryside back in the ‘80s has probably tried hill jumping. I loved it. You get going really fast toward a hill on a country back road and you go flying over the other side.

Speed and flying aren’t the problem, though. Landing is. This is especially true on country back roads because you’re never quite sure what’s on the other side of that hill.

Well, one time what was on the other side of the hill for me was a tractor pulling a hay rake. They’re big, spikey rakes that, well … rake hay.

I landed about, oh, 10 feet away from said hay rake … and let’s just say that I nearly melted the brakes on my ‘87 Monte Carlo SS and nearly ruined my pants in the process. I was very lucky there was no one coming the other way at the time.

Fly me courageous, indeed.

You’re all probably thinking: This explains a few things about Mr. Great Stuff. And I can’t say that you’re wrong…

Anyway, as far as artificial intelligence (AI) and semi-trucks go, I have to believe that AI will make things safer for many of the reasons Brent talks about. It’s one of the big reasons that I really like AI companies such as Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA).

They’re going to change the world … and probably save the lives of more than a few morons, like yours truly.

Stay Gold, Ponyboy!

Big guy, My grandfather told me something when I was a little guy and it has been something that has served me quite well throughout my 52 years on this earth. If it doesn’t make sense it’s not true. Which led me to figure out bullshit in about ten seconds. Right now it’s all around me. So much so that it’s almost paralyzing. You got many who say we’re headed for a recession. Hyperinflation. World War III. You got Lyein Biden and the looney left. Big Tech censoring anything they don’t agree with. What to do? Personally, I’m doing NOTHING! I’m siding with Costanza. NOTHING! I haven’t sold anything but I’m not buying either. I did just buy a new shed for the backyard. Other than that. Until the Fed gets serious about trying to stabilize our currency and Biden opens the tap here ima gonna stay on the sidelines and I don’t give damn if the market goes to 40,000 and my crypto goes to zero or a billion. Nothing makes sense with this administration and I think we be in for a doozy with this guy. It’s gonna be fast too. That’s my two cents. If it don’t make sense it isn’t true. Stay gold Poneyboy! March Madness is my focus right now. Baseball too. Screw the rest of this shit. I’ve had it. Biggest fan — James S.

Ice Kohl’s

An extraordinary piece of writing today, throughout the Kohl’s coverage. Laughed like hell after reading Kohl’s expressed view of Macellum as misinformed… value-destructive… and reckless — and then you characterize that as being “an awfully polite — though strongly worded [response]”. — Ken B.

A Bag Of M&Ms

Hi my name Jonathan Raul Ruiz Peraza. — Jonathan Raul Ruiz Peraza.

Hi!

My name is…

What?

My name is…

Who?

My name is…

Chika-chika…

Jonathan Raul Ruiz Peraza.

Praise You Like I Should

I must applaud you for the amazing proper usage of plurality and majority over the past week. Impressive grammar. Keep up the great work! — Scott L.

Hallo Von Deutschland!

Inflation big time over here! Gasoline Super right now is $9.81 per gallon!! All sorts of lunatic ideas to combat high pump prices but over here 71% of that price is taxes!!! The guvmint here is sympathetic but inactive… Anyhoo, as long as I can let my VW Golf GTI loose on the autobahn, I will still drive my benzinated car (31MPG)! Beste Wünsche — Bill in Nürnberg

Great Scott!

The purpose of this letter is to inform you that we have completed a thorough investigation into a transaction, or should we say, a contract, that we conducted with a Libyan oil corporation. We are therefore trusting that you will assist us in receiving a contract dividend of US $68,760,000.00. We conducted a crude oil supply deal through HAN Oil Angola based on a license issued by the Libyan Oil Cooperation, but we later discovered that the permit holder was not its rightful owner. Please do not ignore this communication. — Boni S.

