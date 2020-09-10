The Nasdaq Cratered … This Should Be Your Next Move

Sometimes it makes sense to regroup. To reassess.

From September 2 to 8, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index fell 10.9%.

That was its fourth-worst three-day drop in 18 years. And many didn’t see it coming.

That’s a big deal.

Here’s what you need to know…



It’s Been a Great Run

Tech stocks have been a great place to be since the market bottomed earlier this year:

(Source: Bloomberg)

The index was up 78% at its peak.

And while that’s amazing, it isn’t without precedent.

It jumped 99% from October 1999 to March 2000. That’s the exact same number of trading days as the run we just saw.

It isn’t common to see a single index that flies so high so many times. But the Nasdaq has a tradition of making people money … and then taking it away.

This is what happened after the March 2000 peak:

(Source: Bloomberg)

That’s a devastating move. These stocks fell 83% over the next 2 1/2 years.

The three-day down move we just saw felt just as scary.

And though the index was up on Wednesday, I encourage you to take the massive three-day drop as a wake-up call. And as a reminder.

Putting all your eggs in one tech basket can work … for a while. But it can go awry quickly.

The Solution

Remember, the market doesn’t care if you made huge money on your tech stocks recently. It has shown you it will take away those gains without warning. Be prepared.

Good investing,

Brian Christopher

Editor, Profit Line