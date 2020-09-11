This Solar Energy Breakout Is Just Getting Started

Solar power is already far cheaper than fossil fuels.

There’s just one problem, and it’s a big one … how to store the energy it produces. The rolling blackouts plaguing California, a state that relies heavily on solar, prove that.

In today’s video, I explain how that’s changing … and I’ve got a chart that shows that exchange-traded funds (ETFs) focused on renewable energy have staged a massive breakout. But it’s not where you would expect.

Underappreciated Opportunities Will Ride This Boom

Out of seven widely watched renewable energy ETFs, only one of them has underperformed the S&P 500 Index this year.

But ETFs focused on solar power have pulled away from the pack by a huge margin. They’re not just outperforming the broader market … they’re outperforming ETFs that cover the buzziest parts of the renewable energy sector.

In today’s video, you’ll find out that despite the breakout, there are still undervalued opportunities … and you’ll hear how to find them.

You’ll also discover:

The chart that shows seven ticker symbols to watch to see the renewable energy stock boom. (8:28-12:08)

Here’s how to pick out the undervalued plays that are set to ride this wave and hand investors massive profits. (12:08-13:00)

There’s an ongoing debate about how to distribute and store solar … there’s one technology that stands out as the most likely winner. (3:17-8:28)

And more.

Click here to watch this week’s video or click the image below:

As a side note: We don’t provide transcripts for our YouTube videos. Many of you have asked. However, if you would like to see subtitles, you do have that option. Click the “cc” button in the bottom-right corner of the video. The transcription won’t be perfect, but it should help.

And if you like what you see here, please subscribe to my YouTube channel. Just click “Subscribe” on the top-right corner of the landing page. And follow me on Twitter here.

Kind Regards,

Ted Bauman

Editor, The Bauman Letter