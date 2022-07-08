 be_ixf;ym_202207 d_08; ct_50

Like Santa and the Easter Bunny, This Market Signal Doesn’t Exist

Lina Lee

Posted by | Jul 8, 2022 | , ,

1 minute, 39 second read

Alpha Investor founder Charles Mizrahi has been getting one question a lot lately…

“Are we in a recession?”

If you look at consumer sentiment — which is at all-time lows — you might think it’s very near on the horizon.

But if you look at the strength in the job market, it’s harder to see the edge of a recession.

And that’s why Charles isn’t tossing his hat in the ring to predict the future.

Because economies are very complex and nearly impossible to predict.

So, if you’re waiting for a perfect market to invest in, you’ll end up waiting forever.

An all-clear signal just doesn’t exist.

Instead, if you really want to make money in the markets, now’s actually a wonderful time to be an investor.

And this week, Charles shared details on one of the best bargain opportunities to get into right now.

Be sure to find out what it is by catching up on his Real Talk below…

Regards,


Lina Lee

Senior Managing Editor, Real Talk

