Protect Your Portfolio From the Clash of Titans

2022 has been a rollercoaster year for investors, due almost entirely to forces outside of our control.

In today’s video, we’re taking a look at how to handle these major market forces as rates continue rising and political turmoil escalates abroad …

Click here to watch this week’s video or click on the image below:

(Check back for transcript next week!)

Ted Bauman signing off here in Cape Town, South Africa. I will see you again.

Kind regards,



Ted Bauman

Editor, The Bauman Letter