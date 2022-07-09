Crypto: You Asked, Ian King Answered

Last week, we asked you — our Winning Investors — to send us your biggest questions about crypto. And you delivered!

Ian King, our resident crypto expert, wasn’t able to answer all of your questions, but we went through the inbox and saw which ones popped up the most frequently. He’ll tackle those today.

With all that said, let’s jump in!

Our reader Ruth G. asked:

I’m completely new to crypto! How should I get started?

Here’s what Ian recommends:

Hi, Ruth! Welcome to crypto trading.

Investing in cryptocurrencies is a little different than investing in the stock market — mostly because of the way you can self-custody them in your own digital wallet. On top of that, the markets are open 24/7, 365 days a year.

I believe everyone should start with bitcoin and Ethereum. These are the two most important crypto assets and an essential part of every crypto portfolio.

You can start small: Buy $100 in bitcoin to kick you off. That will show you how to do it, and give you a feel for the crypto markets. Then increase your holdings once you’re comfortable moving bitcoin to and from wallets and exchanges.

Next up is Bill R., who wrote:

I’ve heard a lot of talk about crypto wallets. What is that? Do I need one if I want to trade crypto?

Here’s Ian’s response:

Hey, Bill. Thanks for writing in!

It’s pretty simple: You should have a wallet.

Every purchase of any cryptocurrency is held in a wallet.

A wallet is a software program that stores your cryptocurrency.

There are a few kinds:

Desktop wallets — You can download these wallets and install the software directly on your computer.

— You can download these wallets and install the software directly on your computer. Exchange wallets — These offer more convenience and user-friendly interfaces. Online wallets, such as Coinbase, can also be accessed through your iPhone, tablet, etc., whenever you want.

— These offer more convenience and user-friendly interfaces. Online wallets, such as Coinbase, can also be accessed through your iPhone, tablet, etc., whenever you want. Mobile/browser wallets — These are app-based wallets designed for your phone and web browser.

— These are app-based wallets designed for your phone and web browser. Hardware wallets — These are tiny devices that can be plugged into a laptop to make transactions.

A few examples are the Exodus Wallet, Coinbase, MetaMask and Ledger Nano S.

And our last question comes from James B., who asked:

I’m a long-time stock holder, but with all the buzz around crypto, I’m curious about investing. I’m worried about the risk, though. What kind of risk tolerance does crypto investing take?

Here’s Ian’s response:

Hey, James. That’s a great question, but there’s no easy answer.

For the most part, crypto is one of the riskiest sectors you can invest in. You can see double-digit swings in a day. If you’re a new investor, that can be unnerving.

So, in short, crypto is for the risk tolerant.

But Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and one of the richest men in the world, said it best:

“Given a 10% chance of a 100 times payoff, you should take that bet every time. But you’re still going to be wrong 9 times out of 10.”

That might seem crazy, if you’re conservative. But while crypto investing is risky, the possibility of 10X, 50X, 100X gains is more likely.

But that’s why it’s important that you never put more money than you can afford to lose into any single trade.

