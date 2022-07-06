Don’t Throw in the Towel — Here’s Why…

If you’re ready to throw in the towel on stocks…

Please give me 30 seconds.

I know stocks have suffered their worst first half of the year since 1970.

I know the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are in bear markets.

And I know consumer sentiment hasn’t been this low since they started tracking it in 1952.

But I don’t want you to do something that you’re going to kick yourself for later.

What I’m about to tell you comes from 40 years of experience on Wall Street — not some financial media hype you get from financial news shows.

Heck, some of those anchors were just kids during the 2008 financial crisis.

When I was investing clients’ money, they were getting picked up by their moms from soccer practice.

So, I want you to focus on what I’m saying, okay?

Real Talk: Now’s the time to make friends with the bear market.

Here’s why…

Times of Trouble

The big money isn’t made by paying top dollar for story stocks during bull markets.

You see how well that went for investors who bought the ARK Innovation ETF in February 2021.

Since then, ARK is off more than 70%.

So, what you should be doing is buying stocks when others are hiding under their beds.

Because that’s when they begin trading at bargain prices.

The stock price sells off to less than the worth of the business.

That’s when they’re like coiled springs, ready to pop higher.

See what I’m saying?

And one of the areas of the market that’s like a coiled spring now is “pre-market” shares.

But before I get ahead of myself, let me take a step back…

Summer of 2015 was another tough time for the global economy.

China devalued the yuan.

Greece defaulted on its debt.

Quantitative easing ended in the U.S.

It looked like the end of the world. So, investors panicked and sold stocks.

The S&P 500 Index fell 12% in one week.

But none of this really mattered for what was about to happen.

Because in July 2015, $1.2 billion worth of stock found its way into the brokerage accounts of thousands of investors…

Coiled Spring

Fast-forward a few years later … and that same stock was up over 700%.

It didn’t matter what was happening in the world or on the corner of Wall and Broad Street.

These stocks weren’t influenced by anything other than their schedule.

That’s why “pre-market” shares are my favorite catalyst.

Warren Buffett called these stocks “securities with a timetable.”

And here’s the thing: It’s happening again…

Yesterday, I mentioned an upcoming pre-market opportunity … and how investors could benefit no matter the market’s conditions.

Corporate events — like the one this company is experiencing — don’t just happen once every seven years.

That’s why I’ve put together a video on this opportunity and how you could take advantage of it.

To get all the details on this company, click here to watch it now.

Regards,

Charles Mizrahi

Founder, Alpha Investor