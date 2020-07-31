This Week: It’s Earnings Season, What Are You Doing About It?

“Come as you are, but make an effort!”

Well, that could be the tagline for every Zoom meeting I’ve had in 2020. I don’t grumble when I put on a nice top to make a good impression. But I distinctly feel like everyone knows that we’re all wearing sweat pants under the table.

And the Primetime Emmy Awards are adopting this “informal theme.” The show will be virtual this year. And the organizers recognize that “if you’re in the UK and it’s 3am, perhaps you want to be in designer pajamas and record from your bed!”

Those lines are from a letter sent to some of the award’s nominees, announced this week. As Hollywood’s awards season kicks off virtually, I’m struck again by this new normal.

Even through several global and national emergencies, much of the world had found ways to keep ticking on.

On Wall Street, it’s the same. It’s earnings season right now. Companies are releasing their quarterly financial results. Analysts are scrambling to make predictions. They don’t let small things like pandemics stop them from making new forecasts every 13 weeks.

But as Chad Shoop and Charles Mizrahi say, Wall Street doesn’t work for you. Its analysts work for big banks and brokers.

Here at Winning Investor Daily, though, we work for you. We can’t deny that seasons like this are significant. That’s why we approach earnings with proven strategies so you can get ahead in your portfolios.

This week:

Chad Shoop breaks down his favorite strategy surrounding the earnings season. See, those Wall Street analysts are people, just like you and me. They make mistakes. And Chad has pinpointed a way to predict those mistakes. He shows you his strategy and how to make it work for you in his Tuesday update.

In his final Chart of the Week, John Ross breaks down how investors are feeling right now. He can tell what’s happening because of a little-known Chicago Board Options Exchange chart. Take a look.

Meanwhile, gold has been making headlines this week. But its cousin, silver, has been lagging. Why? Our expert geologist doesn’t think it can last. Read his update here.

Finally, for a different take, Charles Mizrahi takes his weekly video to talk about why he doesn’t follow any earnings. “Wall Street has the patience of a housefly,” he says. He prefers to focus on long-term plays. He leaves the day-to-day guessing to other people.

He’s interested in companies like Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT). Right now, it’s leading the way in cloud computing. That new technology has become more important than ever. The pandemic has created a huge demand.

And since this technology is still in its early stages, Microsoft has more room to run.

Another of our colleagues is interested in Microsoft as well.

His strategy is very different from Charles’, but if you look deeper, the foundations are the same.

Trading on Safe, Profitable Stocks

I’d like to tell you about our colleague Michael Carr. His principles are simple. He trades on news in the market. But his sector is long-term achievers, just like Charles’.

Now, Mike’s strategy uses options. And when I tell you that it can give you triple-digit gains in just a few days, you might be skeptical.

I know options aren’t for everyone every day. Maybe not even every other day. But what about every week? Every month? Most people are happy if they have the chance to make 100% gains in a year. What if Mike could give you that chance every week?

With that kind of record, you wouldn’t even have to make every trade. The subscription could pay for itself if you made just one trade a month. Getting ahead in the market is possible if you follow his service.

We think Mike Carr’s strategy of targeting the same stocks we’re interested in for the long term is a great one. These stocks are incredibly profitable. We’re not surprised that they’re the best when it comes to making fast, fun gains, either.

But you don’t have to take our word for it. You can check out the feedback from some subscribers who have been using Mike’s advice for months, and even years.

Click here to see the presentation.

The best part about this strategy is that it can make you money no matter what’s happening in the world. Whether we’re staring down earnings, pandemics or new normals — Michael Carr has the expertise to trade it.

We hope you’ll take a look.

Regards,

Annie Stevenson

Managing Editor, Winning Investor Daily