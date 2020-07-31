Get Safe Returns in the Fed’s Socialist Stock Market

The economic recovery has faltered … Congress struggles with a fiscal rescue deal … all in a deteriorating political situation.

The Fed’s unprecedented “asset market socialism” has protected owners of stock so far — but this is no time for complacency.

If your goal is to earn a return ON and a return OF your money, you need to invest wisely. In today’s video, I explain how.

How to Be a Smart Investor

Stocks moved up again on blockbuster earnings from Big Tech.

But the fact is, these companies don’t have far to go because they’re already priced to perfection. Here’s how you act accordingly to be a smart investor for the long term.

This week, you will hear:

Tesla’s price-to-earnings ratio illustrates a reality that can only lead to one thing … as explained by a wise viewer. (8:12-10:11)

How you can you make big gains in this environment and not risk losing your shirt. (10:15-15:50)

These charts show you the top four warning signs of stock market weakness to monitor. (3:22-8:12)

The evidence that a “V-shaped” recovery is not in the cards, and what that means for stocks. (1:25-3:03)

Kind regards,

Ted Bauman

Editor, The Bauman Letter