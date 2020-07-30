 be_ixf;ym_202007 d_30; ct_50

Forget Tech Earnings — No. 1 Tech Stock to Buy

Charles Mizrahi

Jul 30, 2020

35 second read

Story Highlights:
  • Wall Street likes to play a guessing game around earnings. It pushes prices around based on its guesses.
  • But you don’t have to play its game.
  • Charles Mizrahi shows you how.
Forget Tech Earnings — No. 1 Tech Stock to Buy

Wall Street has the patience of a housefly.

We can see it right now, especially — during earnings season.

Every 13 weeks, analysts sit down and try to guess where the stock market is going to go next. They push the stock market around during this time.

But trading around this season is like getting caught in a riptide.

And here’s the thing — you don’t have to swim there. I’ll show you a way to avoid the riptide and swim where the waters are calm. That’s where the big money is made.

Click the link and let me show you.

Regards,
Charles Mizrahi
Charles Mizrahi

Editor, Alpha Investor Report 

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

I am up $20,070 in closed positions from Feb. 18 through March 7.

- Bob Rowe

I started your system in December … I am ahead $29,000 … I put total faith in you and your system and it has worked for me very nicely. Thanks again I sure like your humble approach about this whole thing

- Dale Leiffer

I have made a little over $4,000 while being cautious.

- Chuck Goss

