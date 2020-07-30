Forget Tech Earnings — No. 1 Tech Stock to Buy

Wall Street has the patience of a housefly.

We can see it right now, especially — during earnings season.

Every 13 weeks, analysts sit down and try to guess where the stock market is going to go next. They push the stock market around during this time.

But trading around this season is like getting caught in a riptide.

And here’s the thing — you don’t have to swim there. I’ll show you a way to avoid the riptide and swim where the waters are calm. That’s where the big money is made.

Click the link and let me show you.

Regards,



Charles Mizrahi

Editor, Alpha Investor Report