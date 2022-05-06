How We’re Staying Calm Through Mr. Market’s 180
On Wednesday, the Fed increased interest rates…
Investors were euphoric. The major indexes had one of their best days since 2020.
But less than 24 hours later, they had their worst one-day drops since 2020.
Alpha Investor founder Charles Mizrahi would say these past few days are a prime example of “Mr. Market’s mood swings.”
In fact, he sat down with Steve Gruber of America’s Voice Live to give his take on the recent interest rate hike and inflation.
But the volatility we’re seeing now is the price investors pay for above-average returns.
And if you follow Charles’ lead and focus on the fundamentals, there are plenty of opportunities to take advantage of right now — regardless of the market’s mood swings.
This week, he shared one of them. It’s an innovative new technology that could create $40 trillion in market value over the next decade.
Be sure to catch up on it below!
|
|
|
ICYMI: The Disruptive Tech That Will Fuel the Next Economic Boom
A better tomorrow relies on the technology that we create today.
And physicist Mark Mills believes that new innovations will be a catalyst for economic growth.
Mark is an expert on the biggest trends in technology, markets and policy.
So, Charles sat down with him to find out what technology will bring to humanity in the coming years.
They discuss where the semiconductor industry is headed and how electric vehicles aren’t as clean as they should be yet.
You can listen to the interview by clicking here … or watch it on YouTube by clicking the image below.
Regards,
Senior Managing Editor, Real Talk