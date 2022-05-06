How We’re Staying Calm Through Mr. Market’s 180

On Wednesday, the Fed increased interest rates…

Investors were euphoric. The major indexes had one of their best days since 2020.

But less than 24 hours later, they had their worst one-day drops since 2020.

Alpha Investor founder Charles Mizrahi would say these past few days are a prime example of “Mr. Market’s mood swings.”

In fact, he sat down with Steve Gruber of America’s Voice Live to give his take on the recent interest rate hike and inflation.

But the volatility we’re seeing now is the price investors pay for above-average returns.

And if you follow Charles’ lead and focus on the fundamentals, there are plenty of opportunities to take advantage of right now — regardless of the market’s mood swings.

This week, he shared one of them. It’s an innovative new technology that could create $40 trillion in market value over the next decade.

Be sure to catch up on it below!

What Warren Buffett’s $51 Billion Buying Spree Means For You

He was seeing the same things last quarter: inflation, rate hikes and geopolitical events. But this investing legend still invested $51 billion. Charles shares why — and how Main Street investors can follow his lead.

This Revolutionary Tech Fits in the Palm of Your Hand

This innovative tech makes DNA sequencing easier and cost-effective. Most people haven’t heard of it. But Charles shares why it’s going to disrupt the world — and how you can profit from the company that’s leading the way.

The Rosetta Stone of Genetics Will Change How You Live

When scientists finished decoding the first human genome in April, they unlocked a whole new world of medical care. Charles shares why we’ll all live longer, healthier and better lives as a result.

ICYMI: The Disruptive Tech That Will Fuel the Next Economic Boom

A better tomorrow relies on the technology that we create today.

And physicist Mark Mills believes that new innovations will be a catalyst for economic growth.

Mark is an expert on the biggest trends in technology, markets and policy.

So, Charles sat down with him to find out what technology will bring to humanity in the coming years.

They discuss where the semiconductor industry is headed and how electric vehicles aren’t as clean as they should be yet.

You can listen to the interview by clicking here … or watch it on YouTube by clicking the image below.

Regards,



Lina Lee

Senior Managing Editor, Real Talk