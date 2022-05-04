This Revolutionary Tech Fits in the Palm of Your Hand

In high school, I failed chemistry and biology.

So, if science isn’t your No. 1 subject, I feel you.

But even I’m seeing how much genome sequencing could impact people’s lives.

It’s left my mouth hanging wide open. And you should feel the same way.

Because it’s already changing how you, me and our loved ones get medical treatment and live our lives.

Here’s how it works…

Building Blocks

Everybody has DNA.

It’s the basic building block for your genes, which carry the information inherited from your parents and determine your traits.

This includes everything from the color of your eyes to your height and even to whether your hair is curly or straight.

And a genome is the entire set of genes in a person. Genome sequencing maps out all of this genetic material.

Genomes are important because doctors can use them to look for variations or mutations in the DNA.

They can not only find the cause of existing medical conditions but catch diseases before people experience symptoms.

The technology that drives DNA sequencing is already helping us:

Detect and treat diseases — like cancer, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and more — early.

Provide technology in the fight against COVID-19.

And diagnose intellectual and developmental delays in children.

And soon, doctors will be able to create personalized plans to treat major diseases, cancer or predict your health — all based on the exact genes in patients’ genomes.

Ultimately, everyone will see a better quality of life.

You might be thinking that this technology costs a fortune to produce and distribute.

And that was true, back in the day…

Prices Slashed

In the early 2000s, the cost to sequence one person’s genome was nearly $100 million.

But that’s not the case anymore. You can now have your own genome sequenced for just $600.

And costs are heading even lower…

Diagnosing and treating rare diseases is within reach. And once we start, we’ll see the benefits almost immediately.

Companies in the genomics space have already been quietly growing over the last four years.

They’ve been outperforming other biotech stocks and the entire health care industry.

And one company in particular is leading the way…

Tiny Tech

Its piece of technology is no bigger than the palm of your hand.

Surprisingly, few people have heard of it.

But the few who have are saying it will disrupt the world.

In other words: It’ll affect every single person on Earth in one way or another.

