Anatomy of a Flash Crash

Clint Lee

Posted by | May 6, 2022

33 second read

On Monday, May 2, a computer-driven “Flash Crash” wiped out $315 billion from the Stockholm Stock Exchange in just five minutes.

And 12 years earlier, in this same week, the first infamous Flash Crash struck the New York Stock Exchange and drove stocks down 1,000 points in just 10 minutes.

But how do they work?

With waterfall declines and split-second crashes becoming more and more common, I’m here to show you how to stay one step ahead of the machines…

Click here to watch this week’s video or click on the image below:

Transcript Coming Soon!

Best regards,
Clint Lee
Research Analyst, The Bauman Letter

