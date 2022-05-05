The Rosetta Stone of Genetics Will Change How You Live

Nobody knew how to read ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs…

That was, until the Rosetta Stone was discovered in 1799.

On the stone was one inscription in three different scripts: Greek, hieroglyphics and Demotic (another ancient Egyptian writing system).

Since scholars could read Greek, the Rosetta Stone became the key to deciphering hieroglyphics.

And that’s how much of ancient Egypt was opened up to the world.

Without the Rosetta Stone, we would know little of the ancient Egyptians.

Scientists made a similar breakthrough with The Human Genome Project in 2003.

And without it, we would know much less about humans and medicine today.

But The Human Genome Project only had 92% of the answer.

The last 8% remained unknown for a long time…

The Codebreakers

Many scientists thought this 8% was “junk DNA” at first.

But a small group of researchers believed it could tell us a whole lot more about our health.

And on April 1, 2022, they finally cracked the full genetic code.

This discovery eclipses that of the Rosetta Stone.

Because it’s unlocked a whole new world of medical care.

By sequencing a genome completely, doctors can now get a full picture of someone’s health.

They can detect the genetic risk of coronary heart disease, cancer and Alzheimer’s.

And they can get patients the treatment they need before they experience any symptoms.

Soon, diseases we thought were rare will be completely curable or even preventable!

And we’ll all live longer, healthier and better lives.

Ultimately, every human will have their genome as part of their medical records.

Forging Ahead

Scientists need to continue studying human genomes from all parts of the world.

That requires innovative technology that’s both intuitive and cost-effective.

The good news is, this kind of technology has evolved over the last couple of decades.

The cost to sequence much larger portions of our DNA continues to head lower.

And with recent advancements in artificial intelligence, a piece of tech has been developed that’ll disrupt the entire industry.

It fits right in the palm of your hand.

And mark my words, it’s going to change the world.

