The Housing Boom Is This Summer’s Biggest Trend

Ian King

Two years ago, I decided to pack up my bags and leave New York City to move to South Florida.

Now, with the COVID-19 pandemic spreading throughout major cities, many Americans are making a similar choice.

Suburbs across the country are facing inventory shortages today. And online real estate brokerage Redfin just released a new report showing that housing prices have soared over the past few months.

In today’s Market Insights video, my colleague Michael Carr and I discuss some of the reasons for this new housing boom, as well as a similar case of urban flight we saw in the past.

Regards,

Ian King

Editor, Automatic Fortunes

